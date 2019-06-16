Call of Duty News: COD World League Championship Dates Revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 16 Jun 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty World League Championship

The developers of Call of Duty Franchise has announced a big update regarding the championship of the game. Activision and MLG have officially announced the Call of Duty World League. The developers have partnered with PlayStation to organize this Call of Duty World League. Apart from this, the date of this league were announced by officials.

When will the Call of Duty World League is going to begin?

According to the source, Call of Duty World League will begin from August 16, 2019, and ends on August 18, 2019. The entry timings for spectators are 9:00 AM and the competition will begin at exactly 10:00 AM.

Image Courtesy : Call of Duty CWL

The fans can watch the match live and can purchase tickets from their online site http://events.mlg.com/cwlchamps. So these are the match schedule details, let's talk about the prize pool of this World League.

What is the total prize pool of Call of Duty World League?

This championship is going to be held at the international level, so the world best teams will compete against each other in the LAN Tournament. Generally, The Prize Pool of the World LAN Tournaments is huge. In this World League, 32 teams are going to face each other and will try to perform their best for a total of $1.5 Million Prize Pool.

The 16 teams out of 32 have already secured their spots in this World League while the other remaining 16 teams will be decided during the CWL Finals events on July 19-21 in Miami.

For latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda

Also Read:

Call of Duty News: Patch Notes of New Update Revealed; Alcatraz Map for PS4 Users; New Ground War Mode, Community Challenges

Call of Duty: COD Modern Warfare Supports up to 20 Online Players