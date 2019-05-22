Call of Duty News: New Features for Pass holders of Call of Duty Black Ops Now Available

Image Courtesy: Reddit

Call of Duty has released some new features for Black Ops pass holders which will give access to whole new features to the players. On the May 21st this new pass system will begin and the pass holders will receive these rewards:- 5 Reserve crates (Which includes 15 reserved items)

One week bonus of 2x Tiers 1000 Call of Duty points one time bonus 300 Nebulium Plasma one-time bonus

Also the holder of this Black Ops pass holders will gain access to:-

12 new Multiplayer maps 5 different zombies experience Brand new 4 Characters of Black Ops Access to all Multiplayer maps for their party members exclusively starting from 28th of May 2x Tiers boost for their party members

As the activision is getting prepare to kick off 2nd half of Spectre rising for PS4 in early June the developers has come with a bunch of new features with new 21st May update.

#Hot Pursuit is now available again in Blackout

The most popular Hot Pursuit map is now available again in Blackout across all platforms. So what you guys are waiting for team up with your friends and dominate the battlefield.

#Amendments in game play of Ambush

With the release of new Ambush update the developers has received a massive feedback on the inclusion of shotguns. So they have decided to make some changes in behind the scenes for its next release.

#50v50 Ground war mode release date announced

In their Reddit post they have announced that they will release their new Ground war mode of Blackout during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising. As you all know that second half of Operation Spectre Rising will begin in early June. So it's a great news for COD players as everyone is eagerly waiting for the new Ground War mode.

