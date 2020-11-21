Can anyone play on the 100 player Among Us mod?

A few weeks ago, a popular YouTuber made waves in the Among Us community by showcasing a mod that allows for 100 player games of Among Us, but there hasn’t been much information about how to actually do this.

Unfortunately, the 100 player Among Us mod seems to have been developed for the Socksfor1 YouTube channel. While anyone could develop their own mod to replicate the results theoretically, currently, the only way to play seems to be through Socksfor1’s Among Us games.

#AmongUs really needs an option for 50 or 100 player games. pic.twitter.com/uTojo6i28t — GameMasters 🦃🍗🥧 (@gamemasters) November 16, 2020

How does the 100 player Among Us mod work?

Effectively, the mod works because Socksfor1 runs the game on his own server, rather than using the public Innersloth servers. This allows him to operate mods which would be classified as cheating under normal circumstances, without having to deal with the ire of Innersloth’s anti-cheat programs.

This is what has led to Socksfor1’s unique Among Us content, as he uses his YouTube channel’s discord group and private server to generate content through his various mod programs.

While some of the mods seem fun, the general feeling is that Socksfor1 is more concerned with content than with the actual playability of the mods.

As a result, playing on these mods requires that players join his private discord server and fulfill some basic requirements in order to participate in his YouTube videos.

Once joined, players will then have to download the mod and install it - a process which usually requires extracting a zip file and placing it in Steam’s Among Us folder. Once done, simply wait for Socksfor1 to host an event where players can take part in whichever mod is being used.

people have modded among us to have like, 100 players before. — Galaxy (@MelonManDeluxe) November 19, 2020

Why can’t just anyone play 100 player Among Us?

There are a number of reasons why this mod may be being restricted, though it’s most likely because the mods are not compatible with the game’s anti-cheat.

The other consideration is that these mods are Socksfor1’s content niche - something which other creators can’t easily replicate, giving him a way to make content without significant competition.

However, it likely won’t be too long before other modders develop their own mods to increase player counts, even if it does require hosting private servers for Among Us.