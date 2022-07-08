Can you catch a shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is constantly adding new content or reintegrating old stuff to keep things fresh for the hardcore audience. Since the game's massive 2016 launch, the beloved creature combat franchise has kept its mobile entry at the top of the charts.

The three legendary birds from the franchise's first outing are returning to raids for the first time in years this month. Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres were the first legendary Pokemon introduced to the series. The Kanto region's legendary birds are still among the most iconic and powerful creatures in the decades-long franchise.

Players can catch Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO, but it may take a while

Pokemon GO players are likely familiar with the rarity of shiny Pokemon appearing in the game. Getting a Shiny Zapdos isn't extremely likely, but most players can earn one with enough attempts at the raid.

Players and researchers looking into Niantic's beloved game have placed the rarity of a Shiny Zapdos between one in ten and one-in-twenty. Zapdos will only be present in five-star raids for one week, July 7 to July 14.

Raid rotations all begin and end at 10.00 AM, so one can continue to check back every hour to find their Zapdos. If players manage to hit up ten or fifteen five-star raids, they're very likely to acquire a Shiny Zapdos.

This is no guarantee, each run at Zapdos is a new roll of the metaphorical dice. The only way to increase chances is to take on Zapdos as often as possible and hope for the best.

Zapdos will also be present at the weekly Raid Hour event. On Wednesday, July 13, from 6.00 PM to 7.00 PM local time, Zapdos will be present in the Raid Hour event. This allows players to congregate and take on the electric legendary, presenting another opportunity to get a Shiny Zapdos.

How to catch Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



We can’t wait for the adventures we’ll have in the years to come. Let’s GO!



pokemongolive.com/post/pgo-anniv…



@kymg

#PokemonGO6Anniversary Since 2016, Trainers around the world have ventured outside and discovered Pokémon in the world around them. What an amazing time it’s been!We can’t wait for the adventures we’ll have in the years to come. Let’s GO! Since 2016, Trainers around the world have ventured outside and discovered Pokémon in the world around them. What an amazing time it’s been!We can’t wait for the adventures we’ll have in the years to come. Let’s GO!pokemongolive.com/post/pgo-anniv…🎨 @kymg#PokemonGO6Anniversary https://t.co/OW5FM7PTPC

There's no special difference between Shiny Zapdos and the regular one in terms of capturing it. Pokemon GO players only have to go up against the generation one legendary over and over until they get lucky.

Zapdos appears only in five-star raids where it serves as a fairly tough boss. Players should come to the raid with a bare minimum of four players but should look for seven or eight if possible. Picking the best counters for the Strong Legs Pokemon is also a must.

Rhyperior is one of the best counter-picks to take on a Zapdos. Its high defense and excellent rock-type damage make it deadly to an electric foe. Rhyperior resists both of Zapdos's primary methods of attack while being capable of dealing massive damage.

Mamoswine is also a great pick. Zapdos isn't a glass cannon, but, surviving its damage is the key to beating it. Mamoswine can sustain a lot of violence and deal a ton of ice damage.

Pokemon GO players need only go into the five-star raids and test their luck to get their Shiny Zapdos. It'll only be around for a limited time, so one needs to move quickly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far