Can you change your character in Mecha BREAK?

Yes, you can change your character in Mecha BREAK, but not completely. While the game offers solid customization options, it doesn’t let you fully recreate your character once the game has started. Once you pick your Pilot’s base model and gender at the start, that specific version is locked in for that preset.

That said, there are still ways to adjust your look without starting over. On the other hand, your Striker, the Mech you pilot, offers much more freedom with fully customizable loadouts, skins, and upgrades. Let's look more into it.

How do character modifications work in Mecha BREAK?

Three presets for your Pilot (Image via Amazin Seasun Games)

Pilot customization is limited, but still flexible

In Mecha BREAK, your Pilot is the character behind the mech, and while you can’t completely swap them out after creation, there’s still room to customize. Once you pick your Pilot's gender and base model, that choice is permanent. But each Pilot comes with up to three visual presets, and you can modify appearance, outfits, and accessories within each of those slots.

The first preset slot is available by default while unlocking the second and third will cost 2,000 Mission Tokens each. You can switch between these presets to adjust your Pilot's appearance in various loadouts.

As for your Striker, if you’re not happy with its appearance, you can always reset its design to the default setting free of charge. So, while it’s not a full character swap, the game offers enough flexibility for you to personalize your Pilot and Mech and stand out on the battlefield.

Deep customization for Strikers

While skins don’t entirely overhaul a mech’s look, they do change key parts, helping you stand out in combat (Image via Amazin Seasun Games)

The Strikers, your combat mechs, are where the game lets you get creative. There are 15 Strikers in total — 12 available by default and three you’ll need to unlock. You can pick one before every match.

To modify a Striker, head to the Striker Bay and open the Striker Design menu. This is where you'll find five main areas for cosmetic customization (Skin, Paint, Pattern, Insignia, Accent). Paint is the area where you might spend time, especially since it allows detailed, part-by-part modification.

Getting more cosmetics in the game

Modification in Mecha BREAK is a gameplay loop. If you’re looking to unlock new colors, patterns, or skins, here’s how:

Loot Paint Kits – Found during extractions in Mashmak.

– Found during extractions in Mashmak. Spend Mission Tokens – Use these to buy skins, paints, or patterns through the Logistics menu.

– Use these to buy skins, paints, or patterns through the menu. Supply Crates – Random lootboxes that may drop seasonal cosmetics.

– Random lootboxes that may drop seasonal cosmetics. Seasonal Sets – These are available for purchase using Corite (real-money currency).

