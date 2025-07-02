Mecha BREAK review: Stunning mechs and chaotic battles with a few rough edges

The first time I launched Mecha BREAK, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. It’s a brand-new franchise by Amazing Seasun Games, a team I honestly didn’t know much about. The cinematic trailers and open beta promised fast-paced battles, beautiful character designs, and a rich lore. As someone who has been playing multiplayer action games for almost a decade, I was curious to see if the game could live up to the excitement it created.

Ad

When I finally got hands-on time with Mecha BREAK, it became clear this wasn’t your average online action game. Some parts of the experience felt smooth and well thought-out, while others were more frustrating. Whether it’s the learning curve, the interface, or the cosmetics, there’s a lot to talk about.

Mecha BREAK review: Fast, fun, and beautiful, but not without frustrations

The first time I launched Mecha BREAK, it took quite a while to compile the shaders. Once everything finished loading, the overall performance was pretty smooth. The loading times were also significantly faster on every launch.

Ad

Trending

Then came the real test: getting through the first few minutes without feeling lost. Mecha BREAK immediately throws dozens of pop-ups at you. It was honestly overwhelming, and I had to spend the first few seconds just closing the promotional pop-ups every time I launched the game.

There are too many pop-ups in Mecha BREAK (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Once I was in, the first thing that impressed me was the sound effects and background music. They really set the mood, but I recommend lowering the volume from the settings, as they can be a bit loud by default.

Ad

Because I was playing on a review build, I couldn’t find enough players to have a full lobby matchmaking experience on my own. Luckily, we had a scheduled event where I got to play with the developers.

The test servers were only based in North America, so I constantly had over 300 ping. Considering this, it was hard for me to determine the server quality and how smooth the online experience would be during the global launch.

Ad

For clarification, Mecha BREAK is free to play and even supports crossplay, which is a big plus.

The interface takes patience to figure out

The UI feels really cluttered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

A good interface design is always a make-or-break for me. I always look for something accessible and user-friendly, something that a complete newbie can figure out without much effort.

Ad

Mecha BREAK’s main menu was a disappointment for me, as the interface felt overwhelming. There was too much going on, and I didn’t know where to start. From Tactical Station, Logistics, and Striker Bay, to Operation Storm and Marketplace, every tab was packed with options.

Even after starting a game, you have to press the Space bar or the tiny Strike button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, which felt completely unnecessary. I forgot about it multiple times in the beginning and just sat there wondering why the match wasn’t starting, only to realize that I had to press Strike again.

Ad

Game modes are fun, but not groundbreaking

The map designs are well done (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK features three game modes: Operation Verge, Ace Arena, and Operation Storm. All of them feature large and well-designed maps, and most matches last only around 10 minutes. The combat is fast, chaotic, and forces you to keep moving. If you stand still, you are pretty much guaranteed to get eliminated.

Ad

Ace Arena is simply a deathmatch, where the team that reaches eight eliminations wins a round. The match goes to the team that wins two rounds out of three. There isn’t much more to say about it except that it’s fast, chaotic, and ends quickly.

Operation Verge is the main 6v6 game mode, where you have to capture points or escort targets. What’s interesting about it is that the objectives keep changing, so you need to adapt and strategize accordingly.

Ad

An issue is that while these modes are polished, there’s nothing new about them. Such game modes already exist in numerous other multiplayer shooters.

Operation Storm is genuinely fun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

However, I then tried the PvPvE mode named Operation Storm on Mashmak, which was a completely fresh experience. There were three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Extreme.

Ad

I went with the Hard mode for a bit of a challenge. While this mode is meant to be enjoyed with a lot of players, I still gave it a try, and it was worth it. In this mode, you collect supplies, fight AI enemies, and extract the loot before the time ends. The AI enemies weren’t difficult to fight, and most encounters took almost no effort. Nonetheless, this was the best game mode out of the three for me.

Ad

Strikers and Pilots look incredible

Striker introduction cutscene (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

The giant mechs in Mecha BREAK are called the Strikers. They have some of the most detailed and attractive character designs I’ve seen. From the sharp edges to the cinematic animations, they are almost perfect in every way. The Pilots who control the mechs are just as good.

Ad

One of the best parts is the level of character customization the game offers. All the Strikers in Mecha BREAK are very configurable; you can change colors, patterns, and much more. Pilots also come with tons of customization options, ranging from clothing and tattoos to even your choice of voice.

Apart from the visual aspects, even mechanically, the gameplay of the Strikers is really smooth and well done. There are various classes, and each Striker feels unique.

Ad

I started with the Falcon but later switched to Inferno and ended up sticking to it because it was so much fun. However, one thing I quickly realized is that the Strikers aren’t balanced well. Some mechs feel overpowered compared to others. Hopefully, the developers will implement balance changes in the future based on the community feedback.

Microtransactions are everywhere

Corite is the primary currency in Mecha BREAK (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

If there’s one thing that weighs the customization experience down, it’s the constant push towards spending real money.

Ad

There are four types of currencies in the game: Achievement Points, Mission Tokens, Corite, and Matrix Credits, and it often gets confusing to figure out what you actually need to unlock a particular item. While the title is free and technically you can earn most of these currencies for free, it would take hours of grinding to unlock something special.

Base exploration and Combat Logs add personality

Base exploration in Mecha BREAK (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Outside of the multiplayer modes in Mecha BREAK, you can also explore the Base as your character. There are many locations such as the Mess Hall, Tactical Station, Striker Bay, and even a personal room.

Ad

The exploration is quite deep, and you can interact with almost every NPC on the Base. There are also some small but fun interactions, such as using the vending machines, showering, or sitting anywhere to observe what's going on.

The Combat Logs are one of the major highlights. You can access them by clicking on your profile banner in the top-left corner of the main menu. They include cutscenes and short missions related to the game’s lore. The storyline itself is nothing groundbreaking, but the presentation is done just right.

Ad

In conclusion

Mecha BREAK is a fun experience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK is a visually stunning multiplayer game that shows a lot of promise. The mech designs and customization options are some of the best I’ve ever seen, and the combat is genuinely fun. However, the overcomplicated interface and heavy focus on microtransactions hold it back from being a perfect title.

Ad

If you are a fan of giant robots and are looking for a unique multiplayer action experience, you’ll probably have a great time playing Mecha BREAK. However, you must be ready to spend a good amount of time figuring everything out.

Mecha BREAK review

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PC

PC Platforms supported: PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S Developed and published by: Amazing Seasun Games

Amazing Seasun Games Release date: July 2, 2025, at 12 AM Eastern Time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.