All ranks in Mecha BREAK

Ranks in Mecha BREAK determine your level of skill and advancement through the game's competitive mode. Whether you're a beginner or reaching for the high ranks, knowing how the ranking system works is important to grow and earn your place among the best pilots.

Mecha BREAK is a hero shooter where you pilot mechs that are customizable by players. Beyond the action and chaos, there is also a structured ranking system where you go through multiple tiers, challenge your skills, and get rewarded seasonally.

In this article, we'll go over all of the ranks available in Mecha BREAK and explain how the ranked mode works in both of its primary game types, Operation Verge and Ace Arena.

Ranks in Mecha BREAK

The ranking system in Mecha BREAK is divided into several tiers that represent a player’s performance and consistency. You’ll start at the bottom and move up as you win matches and improve your gameplay.

Here are all the ranks, from lowest to highest:

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Master Grand Master General Champion Legendary Indestructible

The ranking system in Mecha BREAK is divided into several tiers (Image via Amazin Seasun Games)

To reach the highest rank in Mecha BREAK isn't simple; it's a grind. There are five internal divisions per rank, starting with Division 5 and making your way up to Division 1 before moving to the next level.

The low levels aren't difficult to work your way through — many of the matches are one-sided initially — but as you move higher, it gets tighter. Most players, based on how much they work and how sharp their ability is, can anticipate finding themselves somewhere in between Platinum and Diamond.

Mecha BREAK Ranked mode explained

Ranked play in Mecha BREAK is split between two main game modes: Operation Verge and Ace Arena. Both modes support ranking progression but cater to different playstyles.

Operation Verge is a 6v6 objective-focused game that allows you to ascend the rank ladder while also playing more leisurely. It's frantic, action-packed, and an excellent location to improve your skills while competing.

Ace Arena, in contrast, is a tighter 3v3 deathmatch format. It unlocks at Achievement Level 16 and is far more focused on individual skill and team coordination. This is where serious players tend to grind through higher levels.

Both game types include two formats: Matchmaking Mode and Casual Mode. To earn Tier Points and climb the rank ladder, you’ll need to stick to Matchmaking Mode. Casual Mode offers no progression or ranked rewards.

