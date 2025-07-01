Mecha BREAK release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 01, 2025 10:12 GMT
Mecha BREAK launch is really close (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Mecha BREAK launch is really close (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK's global release is closer than ever, and the community seems excited about it. This brand new multiplayer title, developed and published by Amazing Seasun Games, features giant mechs, fast-paced action, and an interesting lore. The game features both PvP and PvPvE content, both of which will be free to play.

For fans wondering when exactly the game goes live, Mecha BREAK official launches July 2, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. On that note, here’s a brief look at the game along with a converted time and live countdown.

Mecha BREAK: Release date and time for all major regions

Mecha BREAK is a third-person mech shooter where players pilot "Strikers." There are various types of Strikers, each having a different set of weapons. The game features three game modes: Ace Arena, Operation Verge, and Operation Storm.

youtube-cover
Mecha BREAK also held an Open Beta Test before release, attracting over 300,000 players, which is quite impressive for a brand-new franchise. At launch, the game will be available for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's the exact date and time of the game's launch across all major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 1, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 1, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 1, 2025, at 11 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 2, 2025, at 12 AM
  • British Summer Time (BST): July 2, 2025, at 5 AM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 2, 2025, at 6 AM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 2, 2025, at 7 AM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 2, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 2, 2025, at 1 PM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 2, 2025, at 2 PM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 2, 2025, at 4 PM
Mecha BREAK release countdown

To make it easier for you, here's a live countdown for the game's release:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.



bell-icon Manage notifications