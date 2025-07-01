Mecha BREAK release countdown: Start time for all regions

Mecha BREAK's global release is closer than ever, and the community seems excited about it. This brand new multiplayer title, developed and published by Amazing Seasun Games, features giant mechs, fast-paced action, and an interesting lore. The game features both PvP and PvPvE content, both of which will be free to play.
For fans wondering when exactly the game goes live, Mecha BREAK official launches July 2, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. On that note, here’s a brief look at the game along with a converted time and live countdown.
Mecha BREAK: Release date and time for all major regions
Mecha BREAK is a third-person mech shooter where players pilot "Strikers." There are various types of Strikers, each having a different set of weapons. The game features three game modes: Ace Arena, Operation Verge, and Operation Storm.
Mecha BREAK also held an Open Beta Test before release, attracting over 300,000 players, which is quite impressive for a brand-new franchise. At launch, the game will be available for PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Here's the exact date and time of the game's launch across all major regions:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 1, 2025, at 9 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 1, 2025, at 10 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 1, 2025, at 11 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 2, 2025, at 12 AM
- British Summer Time (BST): July 2, 2025, at 5 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 2, 2025, at 6 AM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 2, 2025, at 7 AM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): July 2, 2025, at 12 PM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): July 2, 2025, at 1 PM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 2, 2025, at 2 PM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 2, 2025, at 4 PM
Mecha BREAK release countdown
To make it easier for you, here's a live countdown for the game's release:
