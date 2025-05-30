Can you change the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign?

The idea of tweaking the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign might be the first thing that pops into your head after a few brutal fights. Let’s be honest — this game doesn’t hold back. Whether you’re exploring ruins at the edge of the Night’s Tide or facing off against an enemy group, the difficulty hits hard and fast. Naturally, that leaves players wondering: Is there a way to tone things down a little without breaking the experience?

Ad

No, you can’t change the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign. There’s no option to lower the challenge. However, the game gives you tools that let you tip the scales in your favor. Once you start taking advantage of those, the experience becomes a lot more manageable, even if it never truly gets “easy.”

Is there any workaround for the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Sites of Grace in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

You might not be able to change the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign, but there are ways to make life a bit easier, relatively speaking.

Ad

Trending

Every expedition is your chance to power up. That means squeezing every second out of each in-game day to farm efficiently during expeditions, take down minor enemies, conquer enemy strongholds, loot everything in sight, and grind out as many levels as possible.

The smart play is that you can use Sites of Grace to cash in your Runes and boost your attributes whenever you can.

Getting Relics is key to strengthening your build

Ad

If there's one thing I’d recommend prioritizing, it's Relics. They are one of the strongest ways to boost your characters in the game. You can equip three of them before heading out, and each one gives you passive effects. Some of these work universally, others are class-specific, but the best part is that they stack.

Go to the Relic Rite menu at the Round Table between expeditions and slot them in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

You get these Relics after missions. They don’t disappear once used, and they can turn an average build into a powerhouse.

Ad

Go to the Relic Rite menu at the Round Table between expeditions and slot them in. The right combo can mean the difference between getting stomped and making it to Day 3.

Read also: How to preload Elden Ring Nightreign? System requirements and file size explored

Smart team comps can make the grind feel less brutal

Even though the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign can't be changed, choosing the right team comp in co-op helps. A balanced squad makes bosses feel less like unbeatable gods and more like actual fights you can win. This is especially true during those late-night runs where bosses like Deathbird or Bell Bearing Hunter show up.

Ad

Dormant Power rewards are a game-changer

Killing named enemies or powerful groups gives you access to a special feature called Dormant Power. This lets each player pick one reward — weapon or special effect — from a limited pool. The catch? You only get one. So choose based on your build or what your team needs most.

That's all on difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Check out: Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign as a newcomer to Souls-borne series?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.