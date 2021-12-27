"Can I not skip ahead?": Twitch streamer Alisha attempts to watch a video of emotional stream clips, finds herself

Twitch streamer Alisha found herself in a weird situation when she found a clip of herself in a compilation containing the saddest moments on the platform.

During a recent stream, she realized that she somehow made it onto a viral TikTok compilation. To make matters worse, it seemed like she was the only one in it.

Twitch streamer Alisha realizes she made it on to a sad moments compilation

In a recent Just Chatting stream, Twitch content creator Alisha tried to judge the platform by reacting to some compilations, including the ones containing the saddest moments its viewers have ever laid their eyes on. Alisha exclaimed:

"Now, we're gonna be the hypocrite and we're going to exploit others by watching this video of the saddest moments on Twitch."

When she clicked on it, she probably thought she might see a popular streamer having a breakdown or something terrible happening live on stream. However, she was met with a massive surprise as the video began with an old clip of her crying.

The video in question of Alisha is an old snippet of her Twitch stream, where the popular streamer had a breakdown after her fans trolled her. Alisha revealed some personal details following the death of her father, saying, "It's not been an easy couple of months."

While the clip begins with Alisha chilling in her stream, it takes a sudden turn after she sees the messages in her chat. Eventually, this led to her crying live on stream.

When Alisha saw the clip surface again in her life recently, she immediately wanted to skip the clip while also remembering a tiny detail about her being drunk on that old stream.

"Seriously I don't even wanna watch it to be honest. Can I not skip ahead?"

However, while she tried to skip the video, she realized that she couldn't because her clip was the only video in that "compilation", and she was pretty disappointed about it.

"What the f***? That's it? That's it. It's literally not even other Twitch people. It's just me?"

Also Read Article Continues below

The Twitch chat trolled her a bit as she planned on "judging" other streamers of the platform, only to find herself among the group. However, by the end, she was smiling through it while asking fans not to consider the moment as wholesome.

Edited by R. Elahi