Can you pet a dog and play fetch in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game set in the imaginative world of Forgotten Realms, derived from the popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise. It features a captivating narrative and deep character progression. One element that truly enhances Baldur's Gate 3 is its meticulous attention to detail, which allows players to interact with the environment in various ways, including petting animals.
Here's how you can pet a dog or play fetch in Baldur's Gate 3.
Does Baldur's Gate 3 allow you to pet a dog and play fetch?
You'll be delighted to know that you can indeed show some love to the adorable dogs you come across in the game. To interact with them, press the "E" key, and a menu will appear with several options. Among these options is the "Pet" choice, which will allow you to pet virtual companions. As you shower them with affection, you can watch their tails wag happily and enjoy their playful nuzzles against your hand. It's these little touches that add a sense of realism to the game, making for a more immersive experience.
When you're early into your playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll easily locate Scratch near the Blighted Village. Head northwest from the village to encounter the dog and trigger an event with him. Scratch is not only a helpful companion in combat with a few hit points, but he also has a special ability called Scratch's Sniff, which can get triggered when you're near a hidden secret.
Scratch will bark and adopt the "dog found something" pose to indicate an interesting location. Additionally, he can play fetch when summoned and can safely be summoned after a short rest. It's important to prioritize his safety while at camp, and you may be required to save him at some point.
How to play fetch with dogs in Baldur's Gate 3
The developers of Baldur's Gate 3 have integrated a feature that allows players to engage in a game of fetch with a virtual dog. This exciting addition has been available for everyone playing the game since March 8, 2023.
To enjoy this feature, locate a dog within the game and initiate interaction with it. Once you've interacted with the dog, you'll be presented with an option to "Play fetch." Selecting this prompt will prompt the dog to chase after a ball and bring it back to you. Playing fetch not only adds an element of interactivity but also offers an opportunity to establish a deeper connection with these virtual canines. Currently, playing fetch with a dog is a built-in feature in this game, and you can enjoy this activity with your furry companions.
What is the best way to play fetch with Scratch?
To play fetch with a friendly dog, simply approach the dog and interact with them by pressing the "E" key. From there, select the option to play fetch from the menu. Throw a ball or object for the dog to retrieve, and they will return it to you. Repeat this process until you or the dog gets tired or bored. Start with short throws and gradually increase the distance as the dog becomes more skilled. It's important to be patient and not force the dog to play if they aren't interested. Also, make sure that you're playing in a safe area.