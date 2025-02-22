Can you play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 22, 2025 12:50 GMT
Avowed is available for purchase on Steam (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed is available for purchase on Steam (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Obsidian Entertainment's latest title Avowed is a Microsoft-exclusive game that is available only for PC and Xbox Series X/S. However, since most handheld consoles are mini gaming PCs, this raises the question of whether Avowed is playable on handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Well, the short answer to this is yes, Avowed is playable on both of these handhelds. But what about the gaming experience? Let's take a look.

Ad

Steam Deck and ROG Ally rely on a mobile chip for power and performance — which is much weaker than a good PC. However, both consoles can still run the game. It is worth noting that the game might crash a few times and run poorly on Valve's Steam Deck compared to Asus' ROG Ally.

ROG Ally has a better chip and typically comes with more RAM and storage. Even though the battery on a Steam Deck is much better, it fails to run Avowed properly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, below are the best settings that you should rely on to play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best settings for Avowed for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

Avowed can be played on both ROG Ally and Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed can be played on both ROG Ally and Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Steam Deck settings

Ad
  • Resolution: 1280x800
  • Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Frame Limit: 30 FPS
  • Motion Blur: 0%
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Field of View: 90
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3
  • FSR Super Resolution: Quality
  • FSR Sharpness: 35%
  • Anti-aliasing: Medium
  • View Distance: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Shading Quality: Low
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Foliage Quality: Low
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Global Illumination Quality: Low

Also Read: Avowed: Potential fix for controller not working error on Xbox Game Pass (PC)

ROG Ally settings

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Frame Limit: 120 FPS
  • Motion Blur: 0%
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3
  • FSR Super Resolution: Performance
  • View Distance: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Epic
  • Shading Quality: Low
  • Effects Quality: High
  • Foliage Quality: Low
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Global Illumination Quality: Medium
Ad

Avowed can be purchased from Steam and the Xbox Game Store and is available in two different editions. Check out this guide to learn the differences between the two packs.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी