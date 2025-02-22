Can you play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Obsidian Entertainment's latest title Avowed is a Microsoft-exclusive game that is available only for PC and Xbox Series X/S. However, since most handheld consoles are mini gaming PCs, this raises the question of whether Avowed is playable on handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Well, the short answer to this is yes, Avowed is playable on both of these handhelds. But what about the gaming experience? Let's take a look.
Steam Deck and ROG Ally rely on a mobile chip for power and performance — which is much weaker than a good PC. However, both consoles can still run the game. It is worth noting that the game might crash a few times and run poorly on Valve's Steam Deck compared to Asus' ROG Ally.
ROG Ally has a better chip and typically comes with more RAM and storage. Even though the battery on a Steam Deck is much better, it fails to run Avowed properly.
That said, below are the best settings that you should rely on to play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally.
Best settings for Avowed for Steam Deck and ROG Ally
Steam Deck settings
- Resolution: 1280x800
- Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Frame Limit: 30 FPS
- Motion Blur: 0%
- V-Sync: Off
- Field of View: 90
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3
- FSR Super Resolution: Quality
- FSR Sharpness: 35%
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- View Distance: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
ROG Ally settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Frame Limit: 120 FPS
- Motion Blur: 0%
- V-Sync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3
- FSR Super Resolution: Performance
- View Distance: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Epic
- Shading Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
Avowed can be purchased from Steam and the Xbox Game Store and is available in two different editions. Check out this guide to learn the differences between the two packs.
