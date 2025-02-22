Can you play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Obsidian Entertainment's latest title Avowed is a Microsoft-exclusive game that is available only for PC and Xbox Series X/S. However, since most handheld consoles are mini gaming PCs, this raises the question of whether Avowed is playable on handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Well, the short answer to this is yes, Avowed is playable on both of these handhelds. But what about the gaming experience? Let's take a look.

Steam Deck and ROG Ally rely on a mobile chip for power and performance — which is much weaker than a good PC. However, both consoles can still run the game. It is worth noting that the game might crash a few times and run poorly on Valve's Steam Deck compared to Asus' ROG Ally.

ROG Ally has a better chip and typically comes with more RAM and storage. Even though the battery on a Steam Deck is much better, it fails to run Avowed properly.

That said, below are the best settings that you should rely on to play Avowed on Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Best settings for Avowed for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

Steam Deck settings

Resolution: 1280x800

Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen

Frame Limit: 30 FPS

Motion Blur: 0%

V-Sync: Off

Field of View: 90

Ray Tracing: Off

Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3

FSR Super Resolution: Quality

FSR Sharpness: 35%

Anti-aliasing: Medium

View Distance: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

Shading Quality: Low

Effects Quality: Low

Foliage Quality: Low

Post Processing Quality: Low

Reflection Quality: Low

Global Illumination Quality: Low

ROG Ally settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen

Frame Limit: 120 FPS

Motion Blur: 0%

V-Sync: Off

Ray Tracing: Off

Upscaling: AMD Fidelity FX3

FSR Super Resolution: Performance

View Distance: Low

Shadow Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Epic

Shading Quality: Low

Effects Quality: High

Foliage Quality: Low

Post Processing Quality: Low

Reflection Quality: Low

Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Avowed can be purchased from Steam and the Xbox Game Store and is available in two different editions. Check out this guide to learn the differences between the two packs.

