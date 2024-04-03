Can you play Content Warning with Controllers?

Yes, it is possible to play Content Warning with controllers - but with a severe set of limitations. With PC players scrambling to try out the game, and the diverse nature of PC components extending into controls, you may be curious as to the extent of the game’s controller support.

Read on to learn more about playing Content Warning with controllers, and the limitations involved.

It is possible to play Content Warning with controllers?

You can play Content Warning with controllers (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Thankfully, we can confirm that it is indeed possible to play Content Warning with controllers. The game was tested with both DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers, which worked flawlessly out of the box when connected to the PC.

In-game controls work as expected, with little to no input lag and/or misdirection in button presses.

However, it is recommended to enable Steam Input from the Steam Settings page if you possess an unconventional, unsupported third-party controller.

Limitations of playing Content Warning with Controllers

Playing Content Warning on a controller has severe limitations (Image via Landfall Publishing)

While Content Warning works fine with a controller, there are a set of heavy limitations:

Main menu lacks controller support: You cannot use a controller to access the main menu of this game. It can only be accessed using the keyboard and mouse - or the touch screen/trackpad (assuming you are using a handheld gaming PC such as Valve’s incredibly popular Steam Deck).

You cannot use a controller to access the main menu of this game. It can only be accessed using the keyboard and mouse - or the touch screen/trackpad (assuming you are using a handheld gaming PC such as Valve’s incredibly popular Steam Deck). No in-game controller-specific button prompts: Content Warning features no native controller prompts, despite seemingly having support for it out of the box. This means that any prompts displayed on-screen will be that of the keyboard and mouse instead. You will have to memorize the controls and react accordingly.

Content Warning features no native controller prompts, despite seemingly having support for it out of the box. This means that any prompts displayed on-screen will be that of the keyboard and mouse instead. You will have to memorize the controls and react accordingly. Some buttons may require rebinding : While the in-game controls for movement and interaction translate rather well into the default controller config for Content Warning, certain actions (such as binds for your equipment slots and crouch button) may require rebinding from the Options menu at the start screen. Experiment as per your liking before mapping these controls.

: While the in-game controls for movement and interaction translate rather well into the default controller config for Content Warning, certain actions (such as binds for your equipment slots and crouch button) may require rebinding from the Options menu at the start screen. Experiment as per your liking before mapping these controls. General instability: This extends to the state of the game as well, and players can expect random crashes, bugs, and controller issues due to the infancy of the game’s release (and servers).

As such it is recommended to use traditional Keyboard and Mouse inputs for the game at the time of writing this article.

Content Warning is a multiplayer, cooperative survival horror game from Landfall Publishing. The game was released exclusively for the PC via Steam on April 1, 2024, being a limited-time, free-to-claim game.

The game borrows elements from Phasmophobia and Lethal Company, and has players explore the “Old World” and its inhabitants in an attempt to rack up views on SpookTube by recording their antics.