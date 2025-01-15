Can you play Dynasty Warriors Origins on PlayStation 4?

If you are a fan of hack-and-slash titles, Dynasty Warriors Origins might be right up your alley. The game recently went live for the Digital Deluxe edition owners and will be officially released on January 17, 2025, for others. This title features brilliant combat mechanics and stunning visuals. But will you be able to enjoy it on your PlayStation 4? Let's take a look.
Dynasty Warriors Origins will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be released on the previous generation of consoles including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. To make things worse, it's not even available on Sony's cloud gaming services, so the only way to play it is by purchasing a copy on a supported platform.
With that said, let's delve into the different editions of Dynasty Warriors Origins, shall we?
Dynasty Warriors Origins: All editions explored
Dynasty Warriors Origins is available in two different editions. If you are interested in purchasing it and are wondering what edition to get, read on to find out more.
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
Digital Edition ($89.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
- 72-hours early access
- Official art book (digital, Japanese)
- Original soundtrack (digital)
- Letters
System requirements for Dynasty Warriors Origins
If you are planning to play Dynasty Warriors Origins on the PC, you should take a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements before finally pulling the trigger.
Minimum System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or higher, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or higher
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 590 (VRAM 8GB) or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback
- Additional Notes: Based on a display resolution of 1920x1080 and a frame rate of 30FPS, with the Graphics Quality set to "Low" and the Texture Quality set to "Low." Note: Windows® 11 system requirements apply when using that OS.
Recommended System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or higher
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback
- Additional Notes: Based on a display resolution of 1920x1080 and a frame rate of 60FPS, with the Graphics Quality set to "High" and the Texture Quality set to "High." Note: - If you are using a widescreen monitor or a monitor with a resolution higher than Full HD, additional VRAM capacity may be required depending on your settings. - Windows® 11 system requirements apply when using that OS.
