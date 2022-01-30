Can you play Pokemon Legends: Arceus on PC?

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus being such a popular game, some players are wondering if they can play the game on their PC rather than the Nintendo Switch. The good news is that you can indeed play it on systems.

However, to play the game on PC, gamers will need to download an emulator and have access to the game's ROM.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is for educational purposes only, and doing any of these steps will be at the player's own risk.

Downloading an emulator is required to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus on PC

The first step for PC players to start their journey into Hisui is to download a reliable emulator that will allow them to play the game. The most recommended emulator is called Ryujinx, which is already configured for the game to play in 4K.

Readers can download the Ryujinx emulator on this website.

So what is an emulator, and why does a player need it?

Gamers looking to play the newest Pokemon title need to be able to play a game not designed to be played on a PC. Because of this, they need to have a piece of software that will enable their setup to access and run this game.

Emulators are designed to play titles from other systems. In this case, users need a Nintendo Switch emulator to enable their computer to play the game.

Once an emulator is downloaded and updated, players will need a ROM

The final step to playing the game on PC is a ROM of Arceus. Players will need to have access to a ROM of the game before being able to play it on the emulator. Once the ROM has been downloaded, trainers need to ensure it is in a .XCI file so that it will be able to run on the emulator.

No matter how gamers choose to experience the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a fantastic game that deserves recognition.

Gamers have some options these days of how they want to experience the new games that come out. But one thing is sure, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an amazing new addition to the franchise and will be remembered for years to come.

Go out there and capture those Pokemon, trainer!

