How to save in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Saving the game in Pokemon Legends: Arceus lets you pick up where you left off if you have to stop playing for a moment.

In Pokemon games, saving has become a bit of a meme over the years. The save notification happens so quickly, players often look away and don't remember if they actually saved, prompting them to do so again.

Things aren't much different in PLA, but accessing the save function is. The menu is a bit different than the main series of Pokemon games, so you'll need to navigate to your in-game profile.

How to save your progress in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are a couple of ways to save your progress in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The first is the autosave feature that will save the game whenever something important happens. It is automatically turned on when you start playing.

If you have turned it off and want to turn it back on, you can do so by opening your menu with the Up button on the directional pad. Press ZR to navigate to the Settings menu. Open up your settings and toggle autosave to on.

The Up button icon showcased in the bottom left corner opens the game's menu (Image via Game Freak)

The same first menu opening will be how you save your progress manually as well. Many players opt to turn off autosave to help with their shiny hunting or to simply have control over it themselves.

Press the Up button on the d-pad and use ZR or ZL to swap submenus. The one with the icon that resembles an ID is your in-game profile. It shows your name, amount of Pokemon registered, time played, and more.

In the bottom right corner, there is the A button icon next to the words "Save your progress." When you're on the in-game profile screen, just press A and it will begin saving your Pokemon Legends: Arceus file.

The profile menu where you can save in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

You will receive a message that asks you if you are sure you want to save and overwrite the current save data. Confirm that you do and if you need to reset or shut off your Switch, that's where you will begin during your next play session.

Remember that this game only allows for one save file like many Pokemon games before it. If you are someone else trying to start a new game, your save data will be deleted and replaced.

