Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

With Microsoft announcing details regarding the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, gamers are eagerly waiting for Sony to do the same for the PlayStation 5. A PS5 showcase event is scheduled for September 16, 2020, and should answer many of the questions that fans have. What will it cost? When will it be available? When will pre-orders open up?

All of these questions linger in the minds of PlayStation enthusiasts. Another critical question is, will PS4 games be playable on the PS5? Luckily, that question has already been answered by Sony.

Will PS4 games work on PS5?

(Image Credit: Sony)

More details are sure to come, but Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will support PS4 games. In a PlayStation focused live stream, Sony's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, guaranteed backward compatibility for the console.

“The PlayStation 5 GPU is backwards compatible with PlayStation 4. What does that mean? One way you can achieve backwards compatibility is to put the previous console's chips at in the new consoles like we did with some PlayStation 3s, but that's of course extremely expensive.”

He also mentioned the details regarding the testing done to ensure PS4 titles will work smoothly on the PS5.

“Running PS4 and PS4 Pro titles at boosted frequencies has also added complexity: the boost is truly massive this time around, and some game code just can't handle it. Testing has to be done on a title by title basis. Results are excellent, though; we recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by playtime and we're expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5.”

Will PlayStation games prior to the PS4 be playable on the PS5?

(Image Credit: Sony)

There has been no confirmation on this matter yet. It seems, based on Mark Cerny's explanation, that this may not happen. Of course, they could add games from prior console generations to a digital store.

For now, it seems that only certain PS4 games will be playable on the PS5. Don't forget that any physical PS4 games will work only on the regular PS5 edition, because the PS5 Digital version will not have a disc drive.