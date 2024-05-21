Can you play Search and Destroy in XDefiant?

Players preparing for Ubisoft's FPS title must be wondering if they can play Search and Destroy in XDefiant. Since its initial reveal, the free-to-play title has impressed the community with various options and action-packed modes, like Team Deathmatch. However, many players would want to try out Search and Destroy in the new shooter title.

This article will discuss the inclusion of Search and Destroy in XDefiant.

Is it possible to play Search and Destroy in XDefiant right now?

A still from XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The simple answer to this question is no. Unfortunately, Search and Destroy in XDefiant is not available for playing - at least not now. The game developers haven't started working on this specific mode yet.

However, there's hope for players who want to enjoy Search and Destroy in XDefiant. Its executive producer Mark Rubin recently replied to a question from a curious user regarding the mode's possible debut in the game. When asked whether S&D will appear in XDefiant, Mr. Rubin said that yes it will be there, but with a new seasonal update in the future.

So that's what players need to know about whether or not they can enjoy Search and Destroy mode in XDefiant. While it's not going to be available at launch, fans will get it in the long run.

The popularity of Search and Destroy has been further enhanced by titles like Call of Duty for several years now. Hence, several players were expecting Ubisoft to reveal this mode on release. However, it looks like they will have to wait for it unless there's an official announcement for XDF.

All game modes in XDefiant

While Search and Destroy is not there in the game, players can enjoy other alternatives. Here is a list of all the modes present in XDefiant at launch:

Domination (Arena)

Occupy (Arena)

Hot Shot (Arena)

Escort (Linear)

Zone Control

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on XDefiant, keep following Sportskeeda.

