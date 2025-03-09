Can you play Split Fiction on Xbox One?

Split Fiction was one of the most hyped releases of this year, finally seeing the light of day on March 6, 2025. This co-op adventure title was created by Hazelight Studios, the same company that also crafted gems such as It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Brothers.

Ad

Their newest title focuses on two writers, Zoe and Mio, who are trapped inside their own stories of sci-fi and fantasy by a machine trying to rob them of their ideas. Many proud owners of the Xbox One are willing to try the game, but unfortunately, it is unavailable on the platform.

Split Fiction unavailable on Xbox One, exclusive to next-gen consoles

The days of Xbox One are over (Image via Xbox|| YouTube/@Xbox)

Xbox One owners will be disappointed to know that Hazelight Studios' latest title is unavailable on the platform. While this news is quite unfortunate, it was bound to happen at some point. This is because the Xbox One is more than a decade old and cannot support newer titles as efficiently as the latest systems, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Trending

While the developers have not confirmed their intention behind not releasing Split Fiction on the 8th-generation console, the reason might just be technical difficulties. The grand scope of the game would have suffered if it was made while keeping the Xbox One in mind, leading to lower visual fidelity and an unstable framerate on the system.

Where can you play Split Fiction?

The game supports crossplay on Friends pass as well (Image via EA)

Even though the game is unavailable on Microsoft's previous-generation console, it can definitely be enjoyed on their current system, the Xbox Series X/S. Not just that, the title can also be played on PlayStation 5 and PC. In classic Hazelight Studios fashion, they have introduced a Friends Pass for Split Fiction, just like they did for their previous acclaimed titles.

However, a big addition this time around is that this pass allows crossplay too, meaning you can enjoy the co-op with other players regardless of what system you are on. For example, you can send an invite from your Xbox Series X/S to a player on PlayStation 5 or PC and play with them seamlessly. And yes, this invitation cannot be sent to Xbox One owners, as the title is unavailable on that console.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.