Fact Check: Can you play split-screen on Fall Guys on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The relaunch of Fall Guys has been quite successful as the hit battle royale-cum-survival title has gone free-to-play. This has brought loads of new players across different platforms who can enjoy the base game and its content at no extra cost. The highly social game allows one to play with their friends, but the options are limited when it comes to split screen capabilities.

Fall Guys is a different take on the traditional battle royale genre, as it involves no weapons or violence. Instead, players are put together in lobbies and must overcome hard puzzles.

The last person standing is declared the winner, but one will require a lot of intellect and quick reflexes to outlast everyone. The game also made its debut on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch, allowing many new players to experience the frenzy.

No local split-screen on Fall Guys for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

As innovative and good as the game is, there's no local split-screen multiplayer on either Xbox Series X or PS5. This applies to other consoles as well and includes PC. The only way to play with friends is by queueing up on one's own devices.

The official website also gives information about the non-availability of multiplayer split screens. However, there's always a chance that a future update could add that feature.

The non-availability of a split screen could discourage some, but the game has multiple features to make playing with friends very easy. For starters, the game has cross-play and users on different platforms can play together.

This will allow one to play with their friends even if they're on different platforms. There's even an option to restrict matchmaking to one platform, so the available choices are wide.

Even those with different devices can play with the same progression if they use one account in Fall Guys. This is due to the game's ability to offer cross-progression, as all players must use the same Epic Games Store account. This will allow them to seamlessly stop playing on one console and switch to another one or PC.

Despite the non-availability of split screens, players have plenty to do, especially if they're new to the game. The latest season has arrived, which will allow one to earn different rewards to customize their characters. In addition, the developers have already revealed that new content and game modes will appear in the game in the near future.

