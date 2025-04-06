Can you play The Last of Us Part 2 on Steam Deck? Best settings provided

After a long wait, PC users can finally play The Last of Us Part 2. The "Remastered" version of the game was originally released in 2024 for PS4 and PS5 players. Now that it has made its way to PC, many are curious about whether or not the game can be played on Valve's Steam Deck. Fortunately, according to its Steam page, the game is officially supported on the handheld.

Theoretically, every game that is available on Steam can be played on the Steam Deck. However, even though the Deck had strong hardware when it was launched, it is now starting to show some signs of wear. Fortunately, it can still run some of the newer titles like The Last of Us Part 2.

Read on to learn about the best settings to run the game on the Steam Deck.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can run the game well enough, churning out 30-35 FPS. While you won't be able to use the highest settings for the game with this handheld, it still looks pretty decent. The Last of Us Part 2 is also better optimized compared to its prequel's PC port. Mentioned below are the best settings to use as you try out the game on your Steam Deck.

The game runs well at around 30 FPS on Steam Deck (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Display Resolution: 1280x1080

V-Sync: On

Framerate Cap: 60

AMD Anti-Lag 2: On

Frame Generation: Off

Upscale Method: FSR 3.1.0

Upscale Quality: Dynamic

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: 30

Level of Detail: Low

Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: High

Characters Level of Detail: Medium

Environments Level of Detail: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High

Characters Texture Quality: High

Environments Texture Quality: High

Visual Texture Quality: High

Texture Filtering: Trilinear

Shadow Quality: Low

Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Ambient Shadows: Off

Directional Shadow Resolution: Low

Directional Shadow Distance: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Low

Screen Space Shadows Quality: Low

Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Image Based Lighting: On

Bounced Lighting: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Quality

Screen Space Reflections: Low

SSR Quality: Low

SSR Accuracy: High

SSR Distance: High

Real-Time Reflections Quality: Low

Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: Cinematics only

Refraction Quality: Medium

Depth of Field: Off

Motion Blur Quality: Low

Motion Blur Intensity: 5

Bloom: On

Particle Density: Low

Volumetric Effects Quality: Low

Lens Flare: Full resolution

Field of View: 0

Camera Shake: 10

Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10

Film Grain Intensity: 10

Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

