Can you play The Last of Us Part 2 on Steam Deck? Best settings provided

After a long wait, PC users can finally play The Last of Us Part 2. The "Remastered" version of the game was originally released in 2024 for PS4 and PS5 players. Now that it has made its way to PC, many are curious about whether or not the game can be played on Valve's Steam Deck. Fortunately, according to its Steam page, the game is officially supported on the handheld.
Theoretically, every game that is available on Steam can be played on the Steam Deck. However, even though the Deck had strong hardware when it was launched, it is now starting to show some signs of wear. Fortunately, it can still run some of the newer titles like The Last of Us Part 2.
Read on to learn about the best settings to run the game on the Steam Deck.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck can run the game well enough, churning out 30-35 FPS. While you won't be able to use the highest settings for the game with this handheld, it still looks pretty decent. The Last of Us Part 2 is also better optimized compared to its prequel's PC port. Mentioned below are the best settings to use as you try out the game on your Steam Deck.
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1280x1080
- V-Sync: On
- Framerate Cap: 60
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: On
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: FSR 3.1.0
- Upscale Quality: Dynamic
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: 30
- Level of Detail: Low
- Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: High
- Characters Level of Detail: Medium
- Environments Level of Detail: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High
- Characters Texture Quality: High
- Environments Texture Quality: High
- Visual Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Trilinear
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Ambient Shadows: Off
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Low
- Directional Shadow Distance: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Low
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: Low
- SSR Quality: Low
- SSR Accuracy: High
- SSR Distance: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Low
- Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: Cinematics only
- Refraction Quality: Medium
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Low
- Motion Blur Intensity: 5
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Low
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Low
- Lens Flare: Full resolution
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10
- Film Grain Intensity: 10
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
