Can players catch a shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players are hard at work catching plenty of Binacles for their collections.

Binacle is the latest Pokemon to be added to Pokemon GO for Sustainability Week, which started yesterday on April 20th and will last until April 25th.

The Pokemon is a reward for research tasks and even has an evolution, Barbaracle.

However, the question on any player's mind is: should they be looking out for shiny Binacle variants right now?

Is it possible for players to catch a shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO?

The short answer is: no. Players cannot catch a shiny Biancle in Pokemon GO.

Like the vast majority (if not all) of new Pokemon added to Pokemon GO, Binacle does not have a shiny variant upon release. It is unknown at this point if or when a shiny variant for Binacle will be released. We don't even know whether Binacle will continue to appear in the wild after Sustainability Week.

However, in case shiny Binacle is released someday, it will be important to know how to track down and catch one of the rare oceanic critters (also assuming that Binacle continues to be catchable in the wild).

As an aquatic Pokemon, Binacle is mostly found in wet areas, such as rivers, ponds, and lakes. Using an incense near these areas as well as a lure on a nearby Pokestop will help draw the Pokemon out.

After that, it's as simple as catching it. Players can toss out a Razz Berry, break out the Ultra Balls, and aim for the center of the circle with a wicked curveball.