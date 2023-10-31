Can players visit the Oldest House in Alan Wake 2?

Alan Wake 2 is the next step forward in tying together mysteries of the Remedyverse, Remedy Entertainment's own narrative universe spanning multiple game franchises. It is a well-known fact at this point that the 2019 supernatural shooter Control ties into the Alan Wake universe, with many recurring terminologies and characters in the latest game.

With that said, does this also extend to the Oldest House? With the game's protagonists, Alan and Saga, melding in-between realities in The Dark Place and Bright Falls, respectively, do the duo eventually find themselves in the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control? This article explores more.

Can Alan or Saga explore the Oldest House in Alan Wake 2?

Unfortunately, while it would make for an interesting set piece, the Oldest House is not a visitable location in Alan Wake 2. Instead, Saga and Alan will spend time adventuring around the town of Bright Falls and the paranormal world of The Dark Place, respectively. Now, it is true that the Oldest House is not tied to a specific location in the traditional sense.

As per Control's lore, the New York City-situated building is the headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Control. This organization is dedicated to studying and capturing supernatural and paranormal phenomena, such as anomalies. It also attracts Altered Items - ordinary objects that do not obey the law of reality, like a traffic light that teleports anyone in its vision when it turns red.

In other words, it is a Place of Power, a location influenced by supernatural forces. It can even lead to other places in time and space. The Oldest House looks like an ordinary man-made brutalist structure from the outside but is a labyrinthine maze of constantly shifting dimensions from the inside.

This is something Control's protagonist, Jesse Faden, is also intimately familiar with as the game takes place inside the confines of the Oldest House. Trying to stop the invasion of an interdimensional threat called the Hiss, she is the new Director of the Bureau. She is assigned to safekeeping its premises with a supernatural gun called the Service Weapon, which can change forms.

Coming back to the Oldest House, while players will not see it in Alan Wake 2, they will visit a place that could allude to this massive pocket of unimaginable bizarre - the Oceanview Hotel. It was a real physical location known as Oceanview Motel in Control and was a Place of Power. It is obvious the one in Alan Wake 2 is not the same.

The Motel is in Butte, Montana, while the Hotel is in Alan's twisted version of New York inside the Dark Place. So, while it is likely an easter egg at most, the Remedyverse is indeed real. While the Oldest House may be out of reach for now, perhaps a Control sequel may dive further into the murky waters of the unknown.

Alan Wake 2 is available on PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.