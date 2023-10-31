How does Alan Wake 2 connect to the broader Remedy Connected Universe?

On the surface, Alan Wake 2 might look like your traditional survival-horror experience with the third-person shooting, eery atmosphere, and humanoid enemies. However, once you dig deep into its gameplay systems and its meta-narrative, you'll eventually realize the number of ways it is different from a simple horror game.

Alan Wake 2, much like Remedy Entertainment's previous titles, is a game that is not bound by a specific genre per se. Instead, it is an amalgamation of ideas from different games that the Finnish studio has worked on over the years.

What's even more interesting is how Alan Wake 2 is the first major title that properly sets up the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU) or the "Remdyverse". While 2019's Control laid the foundation for the RCU, the latest game delivers the first glimpse at how the studio is aiming to connect all their IPs under a single shared universe.

Alan Wake 2 narratively as well as thematically is the initiation of the Remedy Connected Universe

The first time Remedy gave a definitive hint at the broader Remedy Connected Universe, was in Control's The AWE DLC. The AWE basically was a continuation of the original Alan Wake's story, albeit within the context of Control's supernatural and paranormal met-narrative.

The DLC not only featured Alan Wake, but it also left with a cliffhanger for the sequel.

The DLC was essentially a way for Remedy to connect the Alan Wake IP with Control, while also establishing the groundwork for the latest sequel.

As you play through Alan Wake 2's story, you will eventually come across several references to Control. You even come across Ahti, the friendly and mysterious janitor from Control.

As you make your way through Bright Falls as Saga Anderson, you will also find a number of references to FBC (Federal Bureau of Control), as well as the Oldest House. There are also a few easter eggs for Remedy's other games like Max Payne and Quantum Break, in the Alan Wake sequel. However, those are just simple references, without any narrative significance.

Remedy has already confirmed that their next major title is going to be the sequel to 2019's Control. As such, it will be interesting to see how they further the Remedy Connected Universe with their future project(s).

There are also a couple of DLCs planned for Alan Wake 2, which much like the base game, should tie into Control's supernatural narrative.