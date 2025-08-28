Can you pre-farm for Aino in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks?

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 28, 2025 08:19 GMT
Can you pre-farm for Aino in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks?
Players will not be able to pre-farm for Aino in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Aino is an upcoming character from the Nod-Krai region teased by the developers to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 6.0. During her drip marketing, they mentioned that she possesses a Hydro vision. Her VAs for various languages have also been officially announced.

Leakers such as Seele, X1, and Dimbreath have shared rumored details about Aino's kit, including her weapon type, rarity, and ascension materials. This has left some to wonder if they can pre-farm the required materials. However, based on leaks, the answer to this question is no, you will not be able to pre-farm the materials needed to build Aino.

This article outlines all the materials required to level up the character and enhance her talents in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact Aino pre-farm guide, as per leaks

Aino Ascension materials

Aino is rumored to be a 4-star Hydro Claymore character who hails from the Nod-Krai area. Furthermore, unlike Lauma and Flins, she does not have a Moon Vision but possesses a normal Hydro vision. However, leakers claim that she can still trigger the new Lunar reactions, which are expected to be introduced in version 6.0.

Here's a list of the rumored ascension materials required to ascend Aino to level 90:

  • Mora - 7,100,000
  • Hero's Wit - 419
  • Varunada Lazurite Sliver - 1
  • Varunada Lazurite Fragment - 9
  • Varunada Lazurite Chunk - 9
  • Varunada Lazurite Gemstone - 6
  • Portable Bearing - 168
  • Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die - 46
  • Broken Drive Shaft - 18
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft - 30
  • Precision Drive Shaft - 36
As of now, you can only farm the Varunada Lazurite materials, Mora, and Hero's Wit, as all other materials are currently unavailable and are expected to be released in version 6.0.

Based on leaks, the Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die is the drop of the Knuckle Duckles boss, who is rumored to be introduced in Genshin Impact version 6.0. The Drive Shaft materials are dropped by enemies called Landcruisers, who can be found in the Nod-Krai area.

Lastly, leakers claim that Aino requires Portable Bearing, a local specialty of the Nod-Krai area, for ascending her to level 90.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 banners leaks showcase: New characters and reruns

Aino Talent upgrade materials

Here are the required talent books to level up Aino's Normal attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst to level 10:

  • Broken Drive Shaft - 18
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft - 66
  • Precision Drive Shaft - 93
  • Teachings of Elysium - 9
  • Guide to Elysium - 63
  • Philosophies of Elysium - 114
  • Crown of Insight - 3
  • Silken Feather - 18
You will not be able to pre-farm for Aino's talent books, since they will only be available after the Nod-Krai talent domain unlocks. Leakers claim that this domain is expected to be unlocked in version 6.0.

However, you can pre-farm for the Silken Feather materials, which are weekly boss drops from The Knave enemy. Moreover, the domain for this boss can be found near Mount Esus East sub-area at the Liffey Region in Fontaine.

Also read: Genshin Impact Aino gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
