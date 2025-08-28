Can you pre-farm for Aino in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks?

Aino is an upcoming character from the Nod-Krai region teased by the developers to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 6.0. During her drip marketing, they mentioned that she possesses a Hydro vision. Her VAs for various languages have also been officially announced.Leakers such as Seele, X1, and Dimbreath have shared rumored details about Aino's kit, including her weapon type, rarity, and ascension materials. This has left some to wonder if they can pre-farm the required materials. However, based on leaks, the answer to this question is no, you will not be able to pre-farm the materials needed to build Aino.This article outlines all the materials required to level up the character and enhance her talents in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Genshin Impact Aino pre-farm guide, as per leaksAino Ascension materialsAino is rumored to be a 4-star Hydro Claymore character who hails from the Nod-Krai area. Furthermore, unlike Lauma and Flins, she does not have a Moon Vision but possesses a normal Hydro vision. However, leakers claim that she can still trigger the new Lunar reactions, which are expected to be introduced in version 6.0.Here's a list of the rumored ascension materials required to ascend Aino to level 90:Mora - 7,100,000Hero's Wit - 419Varunada Lazurite Sliver - 1Varunada Lazurite Fragment - 9Varunada Lazurite Chunk - 9Varunada Lazurite Gemstone - 6Portable Bearing - 168Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die - 46Broken Drive Shaft - 18Reinforced Drive Shaft - 30Precision Drive Shaft - 36As of now, you can only farm the Varunada Lazurite materials, Mora, and Hero's Wit, as all other materials are currently unavailable and are expected to be released in version 6.0.Based on leaks, the Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die is the drop of the Knuckle Duckles boss, who is rumored to be introduced in Genshin Impact version 6.0. The Drive Shaft materials are dropped by enemies called Landcruisers, who can be found in the Nod-Krai area. Lastly, leakers claim that Aino requires Portable Bearing, a local specialty of the Nod-Krai area, for ascending her to level 90.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 banners leaks showcase: New characters and rerunsAino Talent upgrade materialsHere are the required talent books to level up Aino's Normal attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst to level 10:Broken Drive Shaft - 18Reinforced Drive Shaft - 66Precision Drive Shaft - 93Teachings of Elysium - 9Guide to Elysium - 63Philosophies of Elysium - 114Crown of Insight - 3Silken Feather - 18You will not be able to pre-farm for Aino's talent books, since they will only be available after the Nod-Krai talent domain unlocks. Leakers claim that this domain is expected to be unlocked in version 6.0.However, you can pre-farm for the Silken Feather materials, which are weekly boss drops from The Knave enemy. Moreover, the domain for this boss can be found near Mount Esus East sub-area at the Liffey Region in Fontaine.Also read: Genshin Impact Aino gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked