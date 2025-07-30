Genshin Impact Aino gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked

Aino is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, who was initially teased in Genshin Impact version 5.8. Her official design was revealed in the 5.8 Special Program, and she was also introduced in the Song of the Welkin teaser. HoYoverse has recently released a trailer for Ineffa, and gamers could spot Aino's Hydro vision in a few frames.Reputed leakers, such as Seele, X1, and Mero, have claimed that she is rumored to be released in version 6.0. They have also disclosed the details of her talents, constellations, and passive effects. Dimbreath has recently shared the leaked gameplay of Aino on various platforms.This article lists the new gameplay, animation, and splash art leaks for the character Aino in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact Aino ascension materials and talent books leakedAino's leaked gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact[GI - 6.0 BETA] Aino Animations byu/PerfectLog2173 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksDimbreath, Seele, and X1 are some of the most trusted leakers for Genshin Impact, as they have disclosed correct details regarding talents, animations, and gameplay for characters before their release.Dimbreath has shared the leaks regarding the gameplay and animations showcase for Aino on various platforms. Based on her rumored kit, it seems that Aino has a Hydro vision and wields the Claymore weapon type.For her first idle animation, she takes a good look at her special robotic tail and her boots. During her second idle, she drops a lot of screws from her sleeves, followed by some special reactions.Aino struggles to use her Claymore during her Normal attacks, as it might be too heavy for her. However, you would not likely use this skill much, since they do not deal significant damage, based on her leaked kit.Her Elemental Skill has two different effects depending on whether you tap or hold it. If you tap it, Aino's robotic tail will pull her toward the enemy. During the hold version, you can choose the area to which you'd like to jump. With her Elemental Burst, Aino summons a special device that deals Hydro damage to nearby opponents in certain intervals.Also read: Genshin Impact Aino leak: Skill, burst, passive talents, and constellationsLeaked splash art and namecard for Aino in Genshin ImpactFrom Ineffa's voice-overs about Aino, we learn that the latter is a mechanical genius who creates various machines from just scrap material. Aino's leaked splash art includes special screws made of Hydro Elemental power, and her special device that she summons during her Elemental Burst. This splash art comprises the details of some of her gameplay and idle animations.Aino's namecard is probably the third one in this picture, since it showcases her special device summoned during the Elemental Burst. Furthermore, it also contains designs similar to some of the screws that she drops during her second idle animation.That's all regarding the latest Aino leaks in Genshin Impact. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.