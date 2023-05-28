Can you pre-order Assassin's Creed Mirage on Steam?

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been making headlines recently, thanks to the surprising gameplay reveal of the upcoming title during the PlayStation Showcase. After almost half a decade of RPG-focused Assassin's Creed titles, AC Mirage is a breath of fresh air that aims to go back to the stealth-action roots of the series.

The recently released gameplay trailer also came with a confirmed launch date as well as pre-order details regarding the game. Although the title isn't a full-priced mainline Assassin's Creed, it is still being offered in two different editions, akin to the recent releases in the series. Both the Standard and the Deluxe Editon are available for pre-order on all platforms.

However, one platfrom that is apparently missing the game's pre-order is Valve's PC storefront, Steam.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's pre-order isn't available on Steam

Ubisoft recently made a return to Steam, with titles that were previously not available on the platfrom, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Division 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, and most recently, Far Cry 6. This had fans specualting on the idea of upcoming Ubisoft games being be made available on Steam on day one.

However, with Assassin's Creed Mirage skipping Valve's PC storefront, it looks highly unlikely that any other title, such as the open-world pirate-simulator Skull & Bones as well as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be making an appearance on Steam. It should be mentioned that the PC version of Assassin's Creed Mirage is available on Ubisoft's PC storefront as well as Epic Games Store.

While Ubisoft has not confirmed anything regarding its upcoming titles' availability on Valve's PC platform, some fans are still hopeful to see a release there later down the road, perhaps a few months after the launch.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023, especially for the long-time fans of the series who might've become a little distant from the series over the year due to its inclination towards RPG systems. The upcoming title is touted as a "return to the roots" experience, and one that will be taking plenty of inspiration from the original Assassin's Creed game.

Ubisoft Bordeaux, the developers behind the upcoming Assassin's Creed title, have gone on record to say that the main focus of AC Mirage's development was to deliver a grounded stealth-action experience. The game will have very heavy focus on stealth, assassinations, and parkour, elements that have been sorely missed by fans since the release of Assassin's Creed Origins.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to release on October 11, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

