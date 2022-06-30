Can you pre-register for NBA All-World?

NBA All-World finally answers the question every gamer has been asking: what if Pokemon Go was about the National Basketball Association? That's right, developer Niantic has introduced a new game in which players can roam the world to improve their performance on the court.

The alternate reality game craze has slightly died since Pokemon Go's explosive debut in 2016. While terms like Metaverse are thrown around a lot these days, this title remains in the style of Ingress.

Basketball fans can walk around the world, pursue name-brand shoes or pro players, and take on their neighbors over their phones.

Getting into NBA All-World early

NBA All-World could be a dominating hit like Pokemon Go was, just for a very different audience. There are countless fans of basketball who might want to get in on this, and lucky, it's easy to try.

To pre-register for the upcoming soft launch of the game, users need only put in their names and information. They can head to the official website right now and scroll to the bottom of the page.

The official website for the game provides a sign-up that will keep players informed on all the latest updates. The website ensures a consistent flow of emails regarding the game's state to all who sign up.

The title will be soft-launching in select areas as a beta test to get feedback and work out issues. The website is, unfortunately, a bit tight-lipped about which regions the game will be soft-launching in and when. That's why fans should sign up to find out when the game will be available in their area.

In addition, users should keep an eye on the game's official Twitter page to check for updates. With both sources, fans will be made aware of their area's timetables and release dates.

When is NBA All-World coming out?

Niantic has been only slightly more clear about the full release for NBA All-World, illuminating very little. The goal is to gather feedback over the course of the soft launch before its official release.

The game is set to be officially released sometime during the 2022-2023 NBA season. This puts the date somewhere between October of this year and April of next year.

That's a six-month window that the game could theoretically come out in. Fans of the concept will have to stay vigilant for new updates from Niantic.

Pre-registering gives gamers the chance to participate in the soft launch. This allows them to get in early and provide feedback to improve the game. They will just have to keep an eye on their region and see when the game is available for them.

NBA All-World might be a bizarre idea for a video game to some viewers, but some fans are very excited. Taking the augmented reality game concept into the world of professional sports is a clever idea that readers should jump into as soon as they can.

