Pokemon Go: Niantic announces GO Fest and Community Days; Dates revealed

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
9   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:24 IST

Image result for pokemon go fest 2019

In a surprise announcement, Niantic has announced dates for the Community Days between May to August 2019 for Pokemon Go. They have not yet revealed any Pokemon or bonuses on those days, but we have a big heads up now on the dates. Niantic has also announced a special event called Pokemon Go Fest, which was also held in 2019.

The Community Days are as follows:

  • May Community Day - May 19
  • June Community Day - June 8
  • July Community Day - July 21
  • August Community Day - August 3

You can currently get Bagon on April 13 this April Community Day along with some bonuses. Niantic has introduced a new feature of "3 PM - 6 PM" local time regardless of your region and it was met with a lot of praise from fans. The same timings will be featured in the following Community Days as well.

Additionally, Niantic is following this up with Safari Zones as well as Pokemon Go Fest in 3 different cities. Pokemon Go Fest will be held in Chicago (USA), Dortmund (Germany) as well as another unannounced city in Asia. You can get tickets for these in Pokemon Go's Website, should you be in these locations.

If you are not anywhere close to these cities, don't worry. Just like Pokemon Go's 2018 Fest, players will be eligible to get special rewards and unlock special challenges as the days lead to the Pokemon Go Fest.

If you live or are close to Singapore, you can also go to their Safari Zone event which will give you special Pokemon to catch. There will also be many more Safari Zone events throughout 2019 too. The first one this year was in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Pokemon Go has received some considerably great updates this year and if you are a new player or a returning player, playing the game now is much more fun than it was 1,2 or 3 years ago.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest Video Game News

