Can PUBG Mobile Lite be downloaded on 3 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite was created in order to reach users who did not have devices that fit the requirements for operating PUBG Mobile on their smartphones. The game is available only to Android users and has successfully attracted the masses, with downloads exceeding 100 million.

The lite version does not have a fixed schedule for an update, with the last major version (0.22.0) going live on the Google Play Store in September 2021. After this, the developers have released a 192 MB update within the game, but it was only focused on cosmetics.

Playing PUBG Mobile Lite on 3 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has low device requirements (Image via Tencent)

PUBG Mobile Lite has low hardware requirements and can be enjoyed on most Android devices. The minimum specifications are as follows:

Operating System: Android 4.1 or higher

RAM: 1GBs (Minimum) or higher

The installation pack is about 720 MB

The Lite version is only for Android OS

As a result, players using an Android device with 3 GB of RAM will have no trouble enjoying the toned-down version. They can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of the game:

Google Play Store

Step 1: Gamers may search for PUBG Mobile Lite in the Google Play Store via the search box. Alternatively, they can also click on this link to visit the game's page.

Press the install button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Next, they can press the install button to download the 0.22.0 version on the device. Players can access the game and press the update button when prompted.

APK file

Users have the option to get the latest version of the game using the APK file:

The website offers the APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 1: Players need to download the 0.22.0 APK file from the official website.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they can enable Install from Unknown Source option and install the game.

They can open the game and download additional updates to enjoy the latest version. In case gamers face a parsing error during the installation procedure. They can download the APK file again by following the steps mentioned above.

