Can you romance Alex in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Alex cannot be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Much to the dismay of players, CDPR chose not to add any romance options in the critically acclaimed DLC. Apart from Alex, many wondered whether So Mi or Reed could be a potential partner for V. Given how their stories can end, it makes sense why the developers didn't go down that road.
Who is Alena Xenakis in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?
"A talented shapeshifter, she also happens to have a mean streak that her time in Dogtown did nothing to temper. But as long as she's playing a part, her true personality won't peek through." - Alex's Dossier.
Hailing from the Los Angeles Megaplex's slums, Alena Xenakis (Alex) joined a braindance studio that turned out to be a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) front. Her acting skills got her noticed by the organisation, and she was finally recruited by Solomon Reed.
In Phantom Liberty, Solomon Reed will tell V to get in touch with Alex at a bar to enlist her help to rescue Songbird (So Mi). It's soon revealed that Alex wasn't aware of Reed's cover-up story that was organized by the NUSA.
What happens to Alex at the end of Phantom Liberty?
Alex's story pans out in two ways by the end of Phantom Liberty, depending on the choices players make.
- Alex dies at the hands of Hansen: She is killed by Kurt Hansen in the mission Firestarter when Songbird alerts Hansen. Her body was reportedly recovered during the Somewhat Damaged mission by the NUSA. Reed leaves a memorial at the North Oak Columbarium in her honor.
- Alex survives and moves to Monte Carlo: Siding with Songbird and killing Reed will unlock this ending for Alex. She will later ping V, mentioning that she has been assigned to eliminate them, but will instead for V's demise from the Relic. V gets a postcard a few days later stamped on their apartment's door from Alex from Monte Carlo.
That's all you need to know about whether Alex can be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and the endings possible for the character.
