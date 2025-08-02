Can you romance Alex in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Alex cannot be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Much to the dismay of players, CDPR chose not to add any romance options in the critically acclaimed DLC. Apart from Alex, many wondered whether So Mi or Reed could be a potential partner for V. Given how their stories can end, it makes sense why the developers didn't go down that road.

Ad

Who is Alena Xenakis in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

"A talented shapeshifter, she also happens to have a mean streak that her time in Dogtown did nothing to temper. But as long as she's playing a part, her true personality won't peek through." - Alex's Dossier.

Hailing from the Los Angeles Megaplex's slums, Alena Xenakis (Alex) joined a braindance studio that turned out to be a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) front. Her acting skills got her noticed by the organisation, and she was finally recruited by Solomon Reed.

Ad

Trending

In Phantom Liberty, Solomon Reed will tell V to get in touch with Alex at a bar to enlist her help to rescue Songbird (So Mi). It's soon revealed that Alex wasn't aware of Reed's cover-up story that was organized by the NUSA.

What happens to Alex at the end of Phantom Liberty?

Alex's story pans out in two ways by the end of Phantom Liberty, depending on the choices players make.

Ad

Meetup with Hansen (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

Alex dies at the hands of Hansen : She is killed by Kurt Hansen in the mission Firestarter when Songbird alerts Hansen. Her body was reportedly recovered during the Somewhat Damaged mission by the NUSA. Reed leaves a memorial at the North Oak Columbarium in her honor.

: She is killed by Kurt Hansen in the mission Firestarter when Songbird alerts Hansen. Her body was reportedly recovered during the Somewhat Damaged mission by the NUSA. Reed leaves a memorial at the North Oak Columbarium in her honor. Alex survives and moves to Monte Carlo: Siding with Songbird and killing Reed will unlock this ending for Alex. She will later ping V, mentioning that she has been assigned to eliminate them, but will instead for V's demise from the Relic. V gets a postcard a few days later stamped on their apartment's door from Alex from Monte Carlo.

Ad

That's all you need to know about whether Alex can be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and the endings possible for the character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.