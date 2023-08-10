Can you romance Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Hirelings are the recruitable NPCs that you can add to your party later on in Baldur’s Gate 3. There might be moments when a certain decision you take forces an Origin companion to cut ties with you, leaving you with one man less on your team. With BG3 being a very unforgiving experience, you are recommended to have a full, well-balanced party to avoid being handicapped during your run in the Forgotten Realms.

Hirelings are the non-Origin characters that you can recruit after freeing them and then talking to Withers. Withers is one of the most important NPCs in the game, and you will be able to interact with him to not only hire new characters to your party but respec your character stats as well.

While it’s easy to have a working idea of how Hirelings work in the RPG, many in the community are curious if they will be able to unlock romance and other intimacy sequences with them.

Are Hirelings capable of romance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to romance Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3. While these NPCs can be incredible power-houses, just like the Origin companions in the game, they lack a fleshed-out backstory and questline.

This means that while you will be able to get more friendly with them and form a bond, there is no room for any intimate scenes like there is with the Origin companions and some of the more important NPCs.

Hirelings also lack a solid personality. This is because Withers resurrects the dead for you for 100 gold each, and as they are walking cadavers in a sense, Hirelings being unavailable to romance is probably for the best.

Additionally, Hirelings will start off at level 1 and have a very limited background. They will have their own unique class and race, which will define their attributes and the affinities they have.

Hence, if you have somehow lost an Origin companion from your party, these Hirelings form the perfect substitute to allow you to have an easier time in challenging encounters.

There are 12 Hirelings that you can recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3 for now, and each of them is capable of becoming a powerhouse.