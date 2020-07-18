Image Credits: Riot Games

So, if you aren’t being able to log onto Valorant recently, or even being able to join some of your favorite Discord servers, then going ‘ham’ on your router settings and ISP providers isn’t going to solve the problem.

Yup! The issue is not from your end, as it would seem that over the last few hours, multiple applications that use CloudFlare internet services have all crashed at the same time.

Discord servers were down as well

The long list of apps includes all of Riot Games’ titles like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant and TFT. Services like Discord and StreamLabs are also down, as they too use the CloudFlare Internet services.

There are some major internet issues happening globally at the moment leading to disconnects and game issues in VALORANT (and other games). We're working with our partners to get the issue resolved as fast as possible. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) July 17, 2020

Riot Ziegler, the game director for Valorant, has even taken to Twitter to talk about the problems that the servers have been facing because of CloudFlare.

He wrote:

"There are some major internet issues happening globally at the moment leading to disconnects and game issues in VALORANT (and other games). We're working with our partners to get the issue resolved as fast as possible."

No! It’s not a result of any cyber attack

A lot of the Riot player base, Discord users and people who use services like DoorDash, Postmates and Patreon were of the opinion that these servers being down was a result of a hack.

However, later on 17th July, CloudFlare added an update on its website where it went on the say that the issue was not a cyber attack. It’s services went down because, “a router on [its] global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available.”

And moving forward, it will be “monitoring systems for stability now.”

How and when to know that the Valorant servers are down?

Ever since the closed beta, Valorant has had a history of bugs and error codes, and players are often confused if the fault is at their end every time they face a server downtime in Valorant.

So, the next time you receive a pesky error code, we recommend that you check out their support page, or their Service Status page, to see if the fault is on your part or theirs.

Alos, before you take your frustration out on the router, do visit these sites.