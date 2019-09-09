Capcom: Project Resistance is a team-based survival horror experience; gets a teaser trailer

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 09 Sep 2019, 21:20 IST

Project Resistance

For a few weeks now Capcom has been teasing us with its next big game in the Resident Evil universe known to us as "Project Resistance." Earlier this month it was leaked that Project Resistance is a co-op multiplayer shooter set in the Resident Evil universe.

Confirming now with a brand new teaser trailer, Project Resistance is indeed a "team-based survival horror experience" which is coming to PS4 and PS4 Pro (No other platform is confirmed at the moment.)

The game seems to be another entry in the Resident Evil Outbreak series, which originally released back in 2003 for the PS2. Capcom seems to revive this series with a brand entry running on the powerful RE engine.

Project Resistance is giving out a serious Left for Dead and Operation Racoon City vibes (the less we talk about the latter, the better). The cinematic teaser starts off with four characters, which by the way in no way resembles any of the Resident Evil characters we have grown to love or hate, stuck in an Umbrella corporation like facility, fighting hordes of zombies, even lickers. The trailer ends up with what feels like a boss battle against the infamous Mr. X.

The rumors of a new Resident Evil was leaked about two months ago when Capcom invited various fans of the Resident Evil series to playtest an unannounced game. Inviting such a huge amount of people certainly, lead to speculations that Capcom may be planning another multiplayer co-op based game set in the RE universe.

Since Resident Evil 2 remake released earlier this year and Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be a PS5 launch title, its safe to assume that Project Resistance will quench our thirst for this iconic franchise until something big comes up.

We will be getting our first look at Project Resistance's gameplay in just three days as Tokyo Game Show is right around the corner.

We will be getting our first look at Project Resistance's gameplay in just three days as Tokyo Game Show is right around the corner.

Are you excited for Project Resistance?