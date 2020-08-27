Casetoo’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile has an extensive player base in India, and its popularity has widened the avenue of game-based online content creation.

Aditya Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Casetoo, is a prominent Indian PUBG Mobile content creator. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

Casetoo’s PUBG Mobile ID

Casetoo’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5108853226, and his present in-game name is SellMON Bhai.

Casetoo’s Stats

Casetoo’s stats in the squad mode of the Asia server

Casetoo is placed in the Crown 1 tier in the squad mode and has played 871 games. He has won 107 Chicken Dinners and has finished 287 times in the top ten, notching 5964 kills with an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.85. He has also maintained a win rate of 12.28%.

Casetoo’s stats in the squad mode of the Europe server

In the Europe server, Casetoo has played a single squad game and has 12 kills in that game.

Casetoo’s YouTube channel

Casetoo posted the first video on his YouTube channel over 3 years ago. He started making content relating to PUBG Mobile in June 2018 and has uploaded 687 videos on his YouTube channel. He presently has over 2.29 million subscribers and over 336 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called ‘Kasetwo,’ where he uploads content related to the game.

Casetoo’s Device

Casetoo uses the iPad 2017 Pro to play PUBG Mobile.

Casetoo’s social media accounts

Casetoo is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his account.

He has a Nonolive account, where he streams PUBG Mobile and other games. Click here to visit the account.

He also has a discord server. You can click here to join it.

