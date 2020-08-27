Ruppo’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game enjoys a splendid popularity on streaming platforms like YouTube & Twitch. This has further paved the way for exemplary players to take up streaming and content creation as a professional career. Some of these creators have made a name for themselves just on the basis of their gaming skills.

Ruppo is a prominent content creator on YouTube. He frequently posts clips and montages on his YouTube channel. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ruppo's PUBG Mobile ID

Ruppo’s PUBG Mobile ID is 553177605 and his IGN is Ruppo.

Ruppo's Stats

Present Season

His stats in the squad mode in the European server

Ruppo is placed in the Diamond V tier (Squad mode) and has played 653 games in the European server. He has 36 Chicken Dinners to his name with a win ratio of 5.51%. Ruppo has also notched over 3500 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 5.38.

He hasn't played any solo or duo matches in Season 14.

His stats in the squad mode in the Middle East server

Previous season

His stats in the squad mode in the Europe server (last season)

In the previous season, Ruppo had played 755 games in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 51 of them by notching 4474 kills with an astonishing K/D ratio of 5.93. He was placed in the Diamond III tier.

Ruppo's YouTube channel

Ruppo started creating content on YouTube in April 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 374 videos and currently boasts over 2.67 million subscribers and 335 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Ruppo is also active on his Instagram account. He regularly uploads clips of his gameplay. You can click here to visit his profile.

