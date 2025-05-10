Cash Cleaner Simulator: How to Burn Trash

In Cash Cleaner Simulator, the Burn Trash feature isn’t available from the beginning. You can’t buy or build the incinerator either. To unlock the option to do so, you need to reach a certain point in the story, specifically when you get the job, named "A Wet Case," from the Dark Web.

Here's how to Burn Trash in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Steps to Burn Trash in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Burn Trash, any item you feel is not needed in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

Once you start the A Wet Case quest, two soaked backpacks fall from the chute, and all the money inside them is dripping wet. Alongside that, a Custom Dryer and a Suitcase will also drop. The mission wants you to send $45,000, and it’s picky about how:

All packed neatly inside the Suitcase

Then wrapped in plastic in blocks

Bills can be wet or dry

They must be strapped in packs

You’ll notice something else when you get started — you don’t need to dry the bills; an in-game explosion occurs during this quest, and the fire spreads to the planks blocking off the back side of your room. That explosion dries the bills on its own.

New Room, new Toy: Incinerator is now open

After the explosion, you’ll notice a new section is now accessible behind the scorched planks. That’s where you’ll find the Incinerator — a big one, not hidden or locked. No menu, no extra unlocks. It’s just there.

To use it, all you have to do is:

Pick up the trash (any item you don’t want)

Throw it inside the Incinerator

Pull the lever next to it, and the Trash is gone.

What about Trash Bag objective?

Once you finish the A Wet Case quest, the game may toss you a secondary task that says: Burn a trash bag with at least three trash pieces. Here’s the thing —there is no trash bag. You don’t need to find or craft one. Just toss three pieces of junk into the Incinerator and pull the lever. It completes the objective anyway.

This might be a placeholder or bug, but as it stands now, it works without any kind of actual bag.

You might get other Burn requests too

Sometimes you’ll get something like Burn listed objects: Backpack x3 as another side task. These are optional, but burning the right number of items inside the Incinerator counts toward them the same way. Just grab the items, toss them in, and pull the lever. That’s it.

That's all about ways to Burn Trash in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

