Cash Cleaner Simulator: How to open the Vault

Cash Cleaner Simulator dropped on May 8, 2025, and while it’s packed with missions and a satisfying upgrade loop, one thing that trips players up is the Vault. The game doesn’t tell you how to unlock it, and there’s no prompt or clear trigger.

Ad

If you’ve been running missions and wondering when that big door finally opens, here’s what works based on how the game behaves.

Steps to open the Vault in Cash Cleaner Simulator

The Vault in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

1) Level up first

Ad

Trending

The Vault usually unlocks when you’re between Level 23 and 25. If you’re below that, just keep doing your missions. Main missions are the ones that push your progress forward. As long as you’re not skipping those, you’ll eventually hit the trigger that opens the Vault.

Read on: 7 beginner tips to get started with Cash Cleaner Simulator

2) Keep depositing in the Piggy Bank

Whether the piggy bank is half full or maxed out, keep depositing money into it. The Vault can open either way — it’s not consistent, but adding cash helps push the story forward.

Ad

3) Pay attention to Gold Ingot missions

Missions involving Gold Ingots usually show up after the Vault has been unlocked. If you’re seeing them beforehand, there’s likely a bug or a delay in the mission flow. That means you’re ahead according to the game, when you’re actually not.

4) Make sure you’ve cleared all Main missions

If your mission board is empty, go sit in your office chair. This sometimes pushes the story forward and brings in new objectives. It’s a small detail, but it can be enough to unlock the next part of the game if it’s stuck.

Ad

5) Troubleshooting/ Side missions

If you’ve done everything and the locker still won’t budge, there are a few things you can try to move things along. Take on a few side missions — certain story triggers seem tied to specific mission combinations, and you might just need the right one to show up.

It’s also a good idea to store all your cash, evidence, and gold in the meantime, as holding onto these items might interfere with story progression. And if nothing changes, give the game a restart and reload your save — sometimes that’s all it takes to reset whatever didn’t trigger properly.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.