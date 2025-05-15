Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2: Everything improved with the latest patch

Cash Cleaner Simulator is an exciting life simulator centered around laundering mafia money. It is a Microsoft-exclusive title for now, but it will be available for consoles later this year. The game has just received an update, aimed not only at addressing existing issues but also at introducing several new features.

This article lists the full patch notes for Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2, as revealed by developer Mind Control Games.

Full patch notes for Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2 aims to fix prevailing bugs and glitches (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

New features:

Active delivery quests now get a special highlight on your HUD

now get a special highlight on your HUD New feedback button added to the main menu and system menus so you can reach us faster

added to the main menu and system menus so you can reach us faster Restocking items in the shop now shows a little icon and a progress bar

Improvements:

Wet Case quest is a bit easier now

is a bit easier now Added Trash Bags tutorial

tutorial Added a switch handle finding tutorial

handle finding tutorial Scanner notifications now clear when you open the scanner

notifications now clear when you open the scanner Updated quest descriptions for item deliveries

for item deliveries Reworded some quest descriptions for clarity

Fixes:

Tons of localization fixes (still more to come!)

Fixed the big money counter breaking

Fixed lag spikes when placing money into large containers

Classic Sports Bags no longer lose their color after cutting

Fixed how money piles look on low graphics settings

Fixed how marked bills are shown in stacks

Fixed how many Money Counter XXL units you can buy

Fixed quests asking you to put huge items into tiny containers

Fixed field of view randomly resetting

Fixed washer and dryer merging into a cursed appliance monster

And a few crash-related issues were taken care of, too

Some of you mentioned there's not really a proper space for UV work during the day. We're improving the workbench, so it's better suited for that kind of task. A fix is on the way!

Steam Trading Cards are here!

Collect 5 brand-new cards

Craft a badge (regular and foil)

Grab 3 profile backgrounds

Unlock 5 emoji :usd_bill: :shocked_blue: :cash_stack: :thumb_up_blue: :wow_benji:

For gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

