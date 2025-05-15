  • home icon
Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2: Everything improved with the latest patch

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 15, 2025 05:46 GMT
Cash Cleaner Simulator is only available on PC (Image via Mind Control Games)
Cash Cleaner Simulator is only available on PC for now (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

Cash Cleaner Simulator is an exciting life simulator centered around laundering mafia money. It is a Microsoft-exclusive title for now, but it will be available for consoles later this year. The game has just received an update, aimed not only at addressing existing issues but also at introducing several new features.

This article lists the full patch notes for Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2, as revealed by developer Mind Control Games.

Full patch notes for Cash Cleaner Simulator update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2 aims to fix prevailing bugs and glitches (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)
Update 1.0.2 aims to fix prevailing bugs and glitches (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

New features:

  • Active delivery quests now get a special highlight on your HUD
  • New feedback button added to the main menu and system menus so you can reach us faster
  • Restocking items in the shop now shows a little icon and a progress bar

Improvements:

  • Wet Case quest is a bit easier now
  • Added Trash Bags tutorial
  • Added a switch handle finding tutorial
  • Scanner notifications now clear when you open the scanner
  • Updated quest descriptions for item deliveries
  • Reworded some quest descriptions for clarity
Fixes:

  • Tons of localization fixes (still more to come!)
  • Fixed the big money counter breaking
  • Fixed lag spikes when placing money into large containers
  • Classic Sports Bags no longer lose their color after cutting
  • Fixed how money piles look on low graphics settings
  • Fixed how marked bills are shown in stacks
  • Fixed how many Money Counter XXL units you can buy
  • Fixed quests asking you to put huge items into tiny containers
  • Fixed field of view randomly resetting
  • Fixed washer and dryer merging into a cursed appliance monster
  • And a few crash-related issues were taken care of, too
Some of you mentioned there's not really a proper space for UV work during the day. We're improving the workbench, so it's better suited for that kind of task. A fix is on the way!

Steam Trading Cards are here!

  • Collect 5 brand-new cards
  • Craft a badge (regular and foil)
  • Grab 3 profile backgrounds
  • Unlock 5 emoji :usd_bill: :shocked_blue: :cash_stack: :thumb_up_blue: :wow_benji:

For gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
