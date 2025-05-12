Is Cash Cleaner Simulator available on PS5?

Cash Cleaner Simulator is not available on the PS5 right now. The game officially launched on May 8, 2025, but it’s only out on PC via Steam as of the present. If you're looking to play it on consoles like the PlayStation 5, you’ll need to wait a bit.

The developers confirmed in the Steam FAQ that the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2025. There’s no exact release date yet, but it is planned for the end of the year. So yes, a PS5 version is coming — just not available yet.

What is Cash Cleaner Simulator about?

In this game, you take on the role of someone who cleans and sorts dirty money. That includes everything from stained banknotes to hidden cash in bags, mattresses, and even inside statues. As you progress, you’ll unlock more complex jobs, like checking for counterfeits and cleaning gold bars or old relics.

The game makes it clear — you’re doing illegal work. Moreover, you can't leave the area unless you fill up the Giant Piggy bank with $1 million. Still, it's designed in a way that feels more like a management sim than something overly serious.

Cash Cleaner Simulator’s performance on Steam

Cash Cleaner Simulator has done well on Steam so far. Over the weekend, it reached 10,029 concurrent players, with a peak of 10,658 players just 20 hours before the time of writing. The game has also received very positive reviews, with a SteamDB rating of 83.09%. It currently has 7668 positive reviews and around 1041 negative ones.

The developers are also working on improvements. A new patch is scheduled for next week, built from community feedback. They’ve also released the title’s official Hip-hop Lo-fi soundtrack on Steam, featuring 10 tracks designed to match the pace of the game.

