Castle Blackstone in Marvel Snap: Launch date, strategy, and more

Marvel Snap has announced the new location in the title to be Castle Blackstone with their recent official X post on December 14, 2023. This marks the first new location for the Hellfire Gala season and acts as a trigger-requiring lane granting extra energy points to the players. However, players must have in-depth knowledge of the different aspects of this location for better results.

This guide to Castle Blackstone in Marvel Snap explores different strategies for the new location to prepare players before its launch.

Release date of the new Castle Blackstone location in Marvel Snap

Castle Blackstone will be the first new location to throw your cards at in the Hellfire Gala season. Releasing on December 15, 2023, winning at this new location can help you gain one extra energy point per turn.

The new location is comparable to the Noor Dimension, which grants Djinns cheap Energy-summoning cards. However, the main difference is that only the winning player at the location gets the benefit.

Some tips to perform better at the Castle Blackstone in Marvel Snap

Use Ebony Maw for better results in the new location (Image via Nuverse)

The best drop at Castle Blackstone will be Ebony Maw, as this one-cost card will bring seven powers to the location. It can help you keep a firm hold on the area from the start. However, it's important to note that you cannot play any other card in the same location after using Ebony Maw for energy farming.

You can also turn to Lizard and play that card at this location on your second turn. Lizard gives five Powers, which are hard to match in the beginning. Below is a deck suggestion for the new location in Marvel Snap.

Here is a suggested deck to increase your chances of winning in this new location (Image via Nuverse)

Deck suggestion

Electro: 2 power, 3 cost

2 power, 3 cost Psylocke: 3 power, 2 cost

3 power, 2 cost Wave: 3 power, 3 cost

3 power, 3 cost Sunspot: 0 power, 1 cost

0 power, 1 cost Sandman: 4 power, 5 cost

4 power, 5 cost Iceman: 2 power, 1 cost

2 power, 1 cost Professor X: 3 power, 5 cost

3 power, 5 cost Doctor Doom: 5 power, 6 cost

5 power, 6 cost Doctor Octopus: 10 power, 5 cost

10 power, 5 cost Ebony Maw: 7 power, 1 cost

7 power, 1 cost Heimdall: 8 power, 6 cost

8 power, 6 cost She-Hulk: 10 power, 6 cost

Note that the new location in Marvel Snap will be featured for 24 hours from its release. Currently, the chances of encountering the location in PvP and Conquest matches increase by 50%. Pick the right deck and follow the tips to win more matches in this time-limited event.

A few days earlier, questions were raised regarding the future of Nuverse’s digital card game when TikTok maker ByteDance announced their decision to stop the gaming division. However, with the release of the new season’s location, it is clear that the game is still going strong.

