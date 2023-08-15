As beginners get their hands on the Apocalypse card, they look for the best discard decks in Marvel Snap. They are in luck since MODOK has been dominating in the recent meta of the title and is a great choice for discard decks in the Nuverse title. However, there are many more cards you can choose from that fit perfectly in discard decks.

You will inevitably get confused due to the varied options to choose from, but don’t worry, as this article will give you everything you need to know about creating the best discard decks in Marvel Snap.

These best discard decks in Marvel Snap will help you win more

The best deck if you have MODOK

Best discard deck with Modok (Image via Nuverse)

You can create one of the best discard decks in Marvel Snap with the following cards when you have MODOK:

Swarm, Morbius, Colleen Wing, Moon Knight, Lock Jaw, Dracula, Lady Sif, Hell Cow, Sword Master, MODOK, Apocalypse.

Your goal with this deck will be to secure one lane with Dracula, as it will discard Apocalypse after the game is over.

You can completely rely on Morbius and MODOK for the other lane. Leave the final lane to Lockjaw, allowing him to play as many discard effects as possible. American Chavez will be there for backup in case you don’t draw the Apocalypse. You can also go for cards like Wolverine or Gambit as alternates for this amazing deck idea.

The best deck if you don’t have MODOK

Best discard deck with Hela (Image via Nuverse)

Creating one of the best discard decks in Marvel Snap becomes a little tricky when you don’t have MODOK. However, this article might have the perfect solution to that problem too.

Here are the cards to create your discard deck with when you don’t have MODOK:

Zabu, Sword Master, Jubilee, Lady Sif, Hell Cow, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider, Giganto, Magneto, Hela, The Infinaut, and Death.

In such a situation, you need to get as many giants on the board as possible. Lady Sif and Ghost Rider, if used properly, can be a crucial combo, with Jubilee being the helping hand.

However, the main thing is to discard the big cards with Sword Master, Lady Sif, and Hell Cow. Then, once Hela arrives on board, she will revive all of them, catching the opponent by surprise.

Make sure you don’t bring Jubilee and Ghost Rider together to avoid losing despite this strong deck.

Keep Jubilee in reserve until Lady Sif is on the deck, not the other way around, unless you have Ghost Rider in your hand.

You can go for cards like Dracula, the Invisible Woman, Morbius, and the Hulk as alternates.

A discard deck with the Pool 2 cards

Best discard deck with Pool 2 cards (Image via Nuverse)

You can create one of the best discard decks in Marvel Snap with Pool 2 cards as well. In this case, you will need the following:

Blade, Iceman, Antman, Nightcrawler, Swarm, Morbiun, Sword Master, Wolverine, Bishop, Lady Sif, American Chavez, Apocalypse.

This is an amazing discard deck idea for beginners in the game. Discard Apocalypse every time you get the chance, or try to destroy Swarm and Wolverine in case the first option is not viable.

Try to use Bishop or Morbius in the other lane where Apocalypse can’t go to secure those lanes. You can try cards like Yondu, Angela, and Sunspot as alternates.

Many Pool 1 players, however, try to create a discard deck as soon as they get an Apocalypse card. However, there are chances that these will not complement this strategy very well.

Therefore we suggest you check out our guide to build a deck for the best available strategies and wait to gather other cards before trying to recreate the best discard decks in Marvel Snap.