CD Projekt RED job posting reignites Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer rumours

One of the biggest releases and subsequent disappointments of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 could be getting a revival, as CD Projekt RED continues to invest in fixing and expanding the game.

A recent job posting by CDPR shows that they are looking for a 'Multiplayer Systems Designer' specifically for Cyberpunk 2077, sparking off speculation that the game may get multiplayer, or at least some components of it, in the near future.

Also read: Should GTA 6 feature more new locations rather than maps of previous GTA games?

Cyberpunk 2077 job posting has fans hoping for a multiplayer mode

CDPR's job posting for Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

As a Polish company, CDPR's job listing hopes to attract the attention of a Lead Multiplayer System Designer, who will work out of their Wrocław studio. The role itself is described by CDPR as follows:

System Designers contribute to creating worlds through design and translation of design into systems that bring cohesion to and enhance the game experience. We are looking for a Lead Systems Designer who is talented, clever, collaborative, and passionate about RPG games. If that is you and you’re looking for a challenge, then don’t hesitate and apply!

While most fans assumed that the multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 was scrapped, that wasn't the entire truth. Plans to launch a standalone Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer experience were scrapped, with a preliminary multiplayer framework having been set for a while.

CPPR's president Adam Kiciński's statement in March this year gives more credibility to Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer rumours.

“Actually, we started working on online components over two years ago and we just continue. The only change is that we continue to work on it not as a main production line but as a supportive production line together with our single player productions, but we believe that our ideas, once they will be revealed, will be very exciting for gamers as an extra experience in our world which fits our single player games.”

While Cyberpunk 2077 continues to get fixes, the game is still far from perfect, with players facing countless bugs and issues. The state of the game hasn't really improved for console players either, who were hit so hard by the poor quality of the game that Cyberpunk 2077 was delisted from the PlayStation Store.

It is unclear when or even if Cyberpunk 2077 will actually get a multiplayer component soon, although anything is welcome to revive the game at this point.

Also read: GTA 5 APK download on Android devices is fake, and these APK files can harm your smartphones

Edited by Nikhil Vinod