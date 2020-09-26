Celebrate The Last of Us Day with a Last of Us 2 vinyl soundtrack, action figures from Mamegyorai, board game and more

The annual Outbreak Day, aka the Last of Us Day, is finally here.

The 26th of September is a date which is of immense significance for fans of The Last of Us series as it is officially remembered as the date on which the Cordyceps fungus wreaked havoc on life as we know it.

Keeping the importance of this date in mind, Naughty Dog officially labelled the 26th of September as Outbreak Day, which was recently re-christened The Last of Us Day, in light of the present global pandemic:

As part of its annual celebration, Naughty Dog is set to launch an exciting set of collectibles and merchandise as part of this year's celebrations, there is a Last of Us vinyl soundtrack, new PS4 themes and much more up for grabs.

Tomorrow marks The Last of Us Day 2020. Celebrate with new posters, free PS4 Themes... even a board game! Full lineup of festivities: https://t.co/rOiogb99oW pic.twitter.com/ajFyr6pN50 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 25, 2020

The Last of Us Day Preview

As part of the annual Last of Us Day celebrations, Naughty Dog has announced several new exciting collectibles, which include posters, a board game, action figures from Mamegyorai and Gaming Heads, and so much more!

Here's a list of everything announced as part of The Last of Us Day celebrations:

The Last of Us Part 2 Original Vinyl Soundtrack + Limited edition posters

In an exclusive collaboration with Mondo, there will be a special vinyl release of The Last of Us 2 original soundtrack by Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle.

In addition to the soundtrack, there will also be two brand new screen-printed posters.

The album art of this vinyl release has been designed by prominent illustrator Tula Lotay, who has also worked on the Last of Us posters. The vinyl and the posters will be available for pre-order starting from the 26th of September at 9 a.m. PT/12:00 pm ET/6:00 pm CET on MondoShop.com.

The Last of Us board game

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

In association with CMON, the team behind the likes of the Bloodborne board game and God of War: The card game, Naughty Dog announced that an official Last of Us board game is on its way.

In an official announcement on their website, CMON spoke about their collaboration with Naughty Dog:

"The Last of Us: The Board Game will be the first-ever board game set in the world of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed and best-selling video game series, The Last of Us. As long-time fans of the series, we recognize the special place these games hold in the hearts and minds of its many fans."

Head of Licensing at CMON, Geoff Skinner also shared his views on the exciting new board game:

"We are honored to have the chance to translate a modern classic of the video game industry into a unique and compelling board game experience. The Last of Us is a series that many of us at CMON have followed from its inception and we are eager to adapt the stirring character-driven player experience to tabletop, letting fans explore the world and story in a entirely new way."

The Last of Us Part 2 Abby Cosplay Guide

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

After the success of the popular Ellie cosplay guide, Naughty Dog will be releasing a special Abby cosplay guide which will be in the form of a downloadable PDF.

The PDF will feature high-resolution renders of every aspect of Abby’s design, including meticulous shots of her clothing, weapons, equipment, and hairstyle.

Last of Us statues and action figures- Gaming Heads and Mamegyorai

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

In probably one of the most exciting reveals of The Last of Us Day, there will be an exclusive new 16” Ellie statue from The Last of Us Part II that is available in three unique editions on gamingheads.com.

Naughty Dog has also tied up with Mamegyorai Collectibles to launch two individual statues of Ellie and Joel which stand at 1/9th scale. They have been designed by Masato Ohata and are available on Mamegyorai's website.

The Last of Us 2 PS4 Beach theme, Remastered 50% off and Photo Mode contest

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

The Last of Us Remastered and Last of Us: Left Behind DLC will be on sale at a 50% discount on the Playstation Gear store, alongside a Joel Funko Pop figurine, a t-shirt and a mug.

There is also a brand new PS4 Beach theme inspired by The Last of Us 2, where a familiar beach can be spotted against a scenic coastline :

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

Rounding up the exciting set of reveals is an exclusive Photo Mode contest where winners who click the best shot will receive exciting rewards, which include an Ellie Edition, and the runners-up will earn a The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition DualShock 4. For more details on how to participate, click here.