Celtz in PMPL 2020 SA Finals: All you need to know about the PUBG Mobile team

Team Celtz

Team Celtz is a newly formed PUBG team that made its debut this year but has dominated in the PMPL finals. The current roster includes the following players:

Roxx - In-Game Leader MJ Ultron Attanki Ash Gamer.

The team has been trying their best to make their way to the PUBG Mobile competitive scenario and have shown improvements in their performance after every stage.

Team Celtz's journey from PMCO qualifiers to dominating in PMPL finals:

Team Celtz has come a long way from qualifying for PMCO to dominating in PMPL finals. Here is a look at their journey:

PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2020:

At PMCO, Team Celtz finished #9, just managing to get qualification for the next stage i.e PUBG MOBILE Pro League, thereby winning a prize money of $ 1100. This was the first major tournament for the newly formed team, and their game-play in the tournament reflected their lack of experience.

Team Celtz had a very poor run at the PMPL league stage where they finished #13 with 359 points. But somehow, they managed to qualify for the PMPL finals.

PUBG MOBILE Pro League (Finals)

Three slots were up for grab at the PUBG Mobile World league. By this time, Team Celtz had gained the required experience and game-play to compete at this level. In their last chance to qualify for the PMWL 2020. Team Celtz put up an impressive performance.

Day 1:

Team Celtz amazed everyone after winning the last match of the day. They finished the day as table toppers with 71 points.

Day 2:

Maintaining their form from the previous day, Team Celtz finished second with 126 points.

Day 3:

As Day 3 progressed, Team Celtz rode their good form and momentum to successfully make their way to the World League. They are currently in second place with 179 points, with TSM Entity just 10 points ahead of Team Celtz after Match 13.

This is what Celtz Roxx has to say about their PMPL performance:

Several players of the PUBG community lauded Team Celtz's comeback in the PMPL finals:

source- Soul Regaltos Instagram Story