Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile: All rewards, how to progress, and more

EA Sports introduced the Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile following the latest announcement. The new Star Pass celebrates the Centurions promo in-game and has successfully replaced the Heroes 24 Star Pass, offering rewards like exclusive player cards, Coins, Pass Points, Gems, and FC Points in plenty.

The Centurions Star Pass is available in both Premium and Free categories and will be live in the game for the next 25 days.

What are the different rewards available in the Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile?

The Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile has been added to the dedicated Star Pass section. It has also been added to the first segment of the Main Chapter of the FC Mobile Centurions promo.

Here are all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile:

Rank 1: Random 91-93 OVR Centurions player x1

Random 91-93 OVR Centurions player x1 Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, and 17: Random 65-72 OVR players x6

Random 65-72 OVR players x6 Rank 3: FC Coins x3,000,000

FC Coins x3,000,000 Rank 4, 16, 25, 45, and 55: FC Points x300

FC Points x300 Rank 5: Premium Centurions Logo

Premium Centurions Logo Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random FC Coins pull between 15k-150k

Random FC Coins pull between 15k-150k Rank 7, 18, 28, 32, 36, 38, 52, and 59: Gems x200

Gems x200 Rank 9, 41, and 51: Random 85-92 OVR player x1

Random 85-92 OVR player x1 Rank 10 and 50: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item) Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: FC Mobile Pass Points x20

FC Mobile Pass Points x20 Rank 15: Champions Kit

Champions Kit Rank 20: 94 OVR ST Heroes 24 Mario Gomez

94 OVR ST Heroes 24 Mario Gomez Rank 21, 27, and 46: FC Coins x20,000

FC Coins x20,000 Rank 23, 26, 33, 39, and 42: Random 65-72 OVR players x8

Random 65-72 OVR players x8 Rank 30: Random pull between former Star Pass player - Vinicius Jr., Foden, Son, and Dembele

Random pull between former Star Pass player - Vinicius Jr., Foden, Son, and Dembele Rank 34: FC Coins x100,000

FC Coins x100,000 Rank 35: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal item)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal item) Rank 40: Animated Centurions Emote

Animated Centurions Emote Rank 44, 47, 53, and 56: Random 65-72 OVR players x10

Random 65-72 OVR players x10 Rank 58: FC Coins x150,000

FC Coins x150,000 Rank 60: 95 OVR CDM Xabi Alonso

Those who obtain the Xabi Alonso Icon card can use the CDM to strengthen their main lineup and win more Head-to-Head mode matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals mode.

An alternative to purchasing the Pass is getting rewards from the Free section.

How can you progress in the Centurions Star Pass in FC Mobile?

Like the recently concluded Heroes 24 Star Pass in FC Mobile, earning Pass Credits will help gamers rank up the Centurions Star Pass and obtain ranked rewards. These Pass Credits can be obtained by completing daily quests.

You can get more than 100 Centurions Star Pass Credits daily and over 1400 Centurions Star Pass Credits after completing 500 Quest points every week.