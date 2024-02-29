All FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass rewards, how to progress, and more

Following the major success of the Lunar New Year Pass, EA Sports has introduced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass in the title. The Star Pass has been added to the game with the Heroes 24 promo, which celebrates the legacy of legendary footballers. It features great rewards like Gems, FC Coins, Pass Points, FC Points, and Heroes cards.
The Star Pass can be purchased for INR 899 (or the equivalent amount based on currency). Many gamers will be looking to get it to obtain the rewards.
What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass?
The FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass has been added to the Star Pass section of the game. It has also been placed in the first segment of the Main Chapter of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo.
Here's an overview of all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass:
- Rank 1: 1x Random 91-93 OVR player
- Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, and 17: 6x Random 65-72 OVR players
- Rank 3: Three million FC Coins
- Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: 200x Gems
- Rank 5, 41, and 51: 1x Random 85-92 OVR player
- Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random FC Coins draw between 15k-150k
- Rank 9, 21, 27, and 46: 20k FC Coins
- Rank 10: Premium Heroes 24 Logo
- Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: EA Pass Points x20
- Rank 15: Heroes 24 Kit
- Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: FC Points x300
- Rank 20: Random pull between former Star Pass player - Vinicius Jr., Foden, and Son
- Rank 23, 26, 33, 39, and 42: 8x Random 65-72 OVR players
- Rank 30: 94 OVR CM TOTY Kevin De Bruyne
- Rank 34: 100k FC Coins
- Rank 35: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal item)
- Rank 40: Animated Super Power Emote
- Rank 50: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item)
- Rank 57: 150k FC Coins
- Rank 60: 94 OVR ST Heroes 24 Mario Gomez
Those who obtain the Mario Gomez card can use the ST to win more Head-to-Head (H2H) matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals mode.
How to progress in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass
Like the Lunar New Year and National Valour Pass in FC Mobile, earning Pass Credits will help gamers rank up the Heroes 24 Star Pass and obtain ranked rewards. These Pass Credits can be collected by completing daily quests.
Players can get 1000 Heroes Star Pass Credits daily and 1400 Heroes Star Pass Credits after completing 500 Quest points each week.
FC Mobile fans can also earn gems and cards by completing daily quests.