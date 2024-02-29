All FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass rewards, how to progress, and more

Following the major success of the Lunar New Year Pass, EA Sports has introduced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass in the title. The Star Pass has been added to the game with the Heroes 24 promo, which celebrates the legacy of legendary footballers. It features great rewards like Gems, FC Coins, Pass Points, FC Points, and Heroes cards.

The Star Pass can be purchased for INR 899 (or the equivalent amount based on currency). Many gamers will be looking to get it to obtain the rewards.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass?

The FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass has been added to the Star Pass section of the game. It has also been placed in the first segment of the Main Chapter of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo.

FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass contains stunning rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass:

Rank 1: 1x Random 91-93 OVR player

1x Random 91-93 OVR player Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, and 17: 6x Random 65-72 OVR players

6x Random 65-72 OVR players Rank 3: Three million FC Coins

Three million FC Coins Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: 200x Gems

200x Gems Rank 5, 41, and 51: 1x Random 85-92 OVR player

1x Random 85-92 OVR player Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random FC Coins draw between 15k-150k

Random FC Coins draw between 15k-150k Rank 9, 21, 27, and 46: 20k FC Coins

20k FC Coins Rank 10: Premium Heroes 24 Logo

Premium Heroes 24 Logo Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: EA Pass Points x20

EA Pass Points x20 Rank 15: Heroes 24 Kit

Heroes 24 Kit Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: FC Points x300

FC Points x300 Rank 20: Random pull between former Star Pass player - Vinicius Jr., Foden, and Son

Random pull between former Star Pass player - Vinicius Jr., Foden, and Son Rank 23, 26, 33, 39, and 42: 8x Random 65-72 OVR players

8x Random 65-72 OVR players Rank 30: 94 OVR CM TOTY Kevin De Bruyne

94 OVR CM TOTY Kevin De Bruyne Rank 34: 100k FC Coins

100k FC Coins Rank 35: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal item)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal item) Rank 40: Animated Super Power Emote

Animated Super Power Emote Rank 50: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item) Rank 57: 150k FC Coins

150k FC Coins Rank 60: 94 OVR ST Heroes 24 Mario Gomez

Those who obtain the Mario Gomez card can use the ST to win more Head-to-Head (H2H) matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals mode.

How to progress in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Star Pass

Like the Lunar New Year and National Valour Pass in FC Mobile, earning Pass Credits will help gamers rank up the Heroes 24 Star Pass and obtain ranked rewards. These Pass Credits can be collected by completing daily quests.

FC Mobile Heroes Star Pass Daily Quests (Image via EA Sports)

Players can get 1000 Heroes Star Pass Credits daily and 1400 Heroes Star Pass Credits after completing 500 Quest points each week.

FC Mobile fans can also earn gems and cards by completing daily quests.