FC Mobile National Valour Pass: All rewards, how to earn pass points, and more

The FC Mobile National Valour Pass has made its way into the game along with the new National Valour Promo, which arrived a few hours ago. It is the first major Promo Pass to arrive in 2024. It offers both free and premium rewards in abundance. However, the National Valour promo cards will be the main attraction of the Pass.

The introduction of the pass has created quite a buzz among FC Mobile players who are willing to buy it. Read on to know what's on offer and more.

What are the different rewards in FC Mobile National Valour Pass?

The FC Mobile National Valour Pass has been added to the First section of the Main Chapter of the National Valour Promo.

FC Mobile National Valour Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the new Pass:

Rank 1: 1x Random 89-91 OVR player (Untradeable)

1x Random 89-91 OVR player (Untradeable) Rank 2, 6, and 9: 3x Random 65-72 OVR Base players

3x Random 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 3 and 7: 50k FC Coins

50k FC Coins Rank 4: 350x Gems

350x Gems Rank 5 and 26: Random 82-89 OVR National Valour player

Random 82-89 OVR National Valour player Rank 8 and 21: EA Pass Points x30

EA Pass Points x30 Rank 10: 92 OVR CDM Roy Keane (Icon)

92 OVR CDM Roy Keane (Icon) Rank 11: National Valour User Logo Premium

National Valour User Logo Premium Rank 12: 60k FC Coins

60k FC Coins Rank 13: 300x FC Points

300x FC Points Rank 14, 17, 19, and 24: 5x 65-72 OVR Base players

5x 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 15 and 29: Random 85-94 OVR player

Random 85-94 OVR player Rank 16: 60k FC Coins

60k FC Coins Rank 18: 400x FC Points

400x FC Points Rank 20: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal version)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal version) Rank 22: 80k FC Coins

80k FC Coins Rank 23: 450x Gems

450x Gems Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal version)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal version) Rank 27: EA Pass Points x40

EA Pass Points x40 Rank 28: 500x Gems

500x Gems Rank 30: 91 OVR GK Matthew Ryan

How to earn FC Mobile National Valour Pass Points

Earning Pass points will help gamers progress through the FC Mobile National Valour Pass Points and earn ranked rewards. These Pass Points can be collected by completing exchanges, quests, and daily missions from the Main Chapter.

National Valour Quests (Image via EA Sports)

Those who complete all the quests can earn 2300 Pass points, a Premium National Valour emote, and 230 National Valour Points. Additionally, completing each quest also guarantees exciting rewards.

Here's a look at the different National Valour quests:

National Valour Player: Swap one National Valour 24 Player to the Starting XI

Rank them up: Rank up any player twice

National Valour Pack: Acquire seven National Valour packs (including Free Packs)

Division Rivals: Win 10 matches in Division Rivals mode

Get your Kicks in: Play 40 matches

Helping Hand: Complete 20 assists

Get In The Way: Complete 20 tackles

Watch ten ads

As mentioned earlier, players can also earn rewards from the daily missions. 300 National Valour Pass points can be obtained from completing them.

When will the FC Mobile National Valour Pass expire?

The FC Mobile National Valour Pass is based on the ongoing Star Pass and is available in two variants. While the Premium Star Pass can be purchased for INR 899 (or an equivalent amount), the Premium Star Pass Bundle can be purchased for INR 1799 (or an equivalent amount).

The Pass is already live and will be available until January 25, after which the FC Mobile National Valour promo will also expire.