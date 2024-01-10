EA Sports announces FC Mobile National Valour cards featuring Son and Drogba

Following days of speculation, EA Sports has announced the best cards for the upcoming FC Mobile National Valour promo in the mobile game. The developers took to the title's social media handles and announced 12 cards of footballers (from Asia and Africa) who act as National heroes when they step onto the pitch.

The initial announcement regarding the introduction of the National Valour promo created a buzz amongst millions of FC Mobile enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the latest revelation of the cards has further fueled their enthusiasm.

FC Mobile National Valour cards will be added to the title on January 11

EA Sports' latest announcement sees popular footballers like Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah featured in the FC Mobile Nation Valour Team A. Meanwhile, legends like Didier Drogba and Hidetoshi Nakata will also be a part of the upcoming promo.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at all the FC Mobile National Valour Team A cards announced by EA Sports:

95 OVR - LW - Heung-min Son from South Korea

95 OVR - ST - Didier Drogba from Ivory Coast

94 OVR - ST - Mohamed Salah from Egypt

94 OVR - CAM - Hidetoshi Nakata from Japan

93 OVR - ST - Sadio Mane from Senegal

92 OVR - CB - Ahmed Sharahili from Saudi Arabia

91 OVR - CM - Wataru Endo from Japan

90 OVR - CF - Sami Al Jaber from Saudi Arabia

90 OVR - RW - Bryan Breumo from Cameroon

90 OVR - RM - Riyad Mahrez from Algeria

89 OVR - CDM - Abdoulaye Doucouré from Mali

89 OVR - LM - Karl Toko Ekambi from Cameroon

The promo will likely bring along new chapters, quests, a new pass, and store packs, all of which will help gamers acquire popular footballer cards.

Expand Tweet

Players who get the aforementioned FC Mobile National Valour cards can add them to their starting lineup. Doing so will help them win more Head-to-head, VS Attack, or Manager mode matches in the Division Rivals mode. It will also increase their chances of winning more Challenge mode games.

Meanwhile, those who already have a higher OVR lineup can trade these cards in the in-game Market to accrue great profit, earning millions of Coins in the process.