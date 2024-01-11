FC Mobile National Valour: Main Chapter missions, Milestone rewards, and more

As promised, EA Sports introduced the new FC Mobile National Valour promo in the title after the weekly reset a few hours ago. National Valour, as its name suggests, celebrates the national football heroes of several Asian and African nations. The new promo has brought many additions, like new chapters, quests, a new pass, multiple cards, and more.

This article serves as a guide, helping you learn about the Main Chapter that offers lucrative Milestone Rewards upon completing exchanges and daily missions.

What are the different daily missions available in the Main Chapter of FC Mobile National Valour promo?

The Main Chapter of FC Mobile National promo offers multiple daily missions that help you get National Points, which, in turn, can be used to get National Valour edition cards. Every day, you can get up to 40 National Points, which happens to be the exact amount required to pull one National Valour card. However, the obtained National Points will be doubled during the weekend.

Multiple missions are added in the FC Mobile National Valour Main chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the daily missions in the Main Chapter of FC Mobile National Valour promo:

Watch an advertisement video - Get 5 National Points

Daily reward - Get 5 National Points

Skill Game: Free Kick (Bricks) - Get 5 National Points

Skill Game: Teammate Crossing - Get 5 National Points

Play a match against 75 OVR FC Mobile team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 - Get 10 National Points

Daily Exchange: Exchange a 75+ OVR player - Get 10 National Points and multiple cards

In addition, you can also use Coins to get National Points from the National Points Supply store in FC Mobile. Obtaining one National Point requires you to spend 100,000 Coins. However, there is no limit to obtaining National Points.

What are the Milestone Rewards in the Main Chapter of FC Mobile National Valour promo?

Three FC Mobile Milestone Rewards are added in the Main Chapter. You must complete player exchanges to obtain the reward. However, you can choose only one Milestone Reward once you complete all six player exchanges.

National Valour Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the milestone rewards that can be obtained from the Main Chapter of FC Mobile National Valour promo:

Milestone Reward 1: 91 OVR CM Wataru Endo (National Valour Edition)

Milestone Reward 2: Random 89-94 OVR National Valour Player

Milestone Reward 3: 91 OVR CDM - Universal Javier Mascherano and 5,000,000 Coins

National Valour exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

You will have to complete six new exchanges in FC Mobile. Here's a look at the exchanges:

Exchange 1: 89 OVR Squad

89 OVR Squad Exchange 2: 88 OVR Squad

88 OVR Squad Exchange 3: 87 OVR Squad

87 OVR Squad Exchange 4: National Squad

National Squad Exchange 5: League Squad

League Squad Exchange 6: 85 OVR Squad

All the aforementioned exchanges require player cards. You can use the cards available in the 'My Players' section or purchase them from the FC Mobile Market.